Marvel Just Brought Back Spider-Man & Deadpool’s Daughter (With a New Look)

The itsy bitsy spider climbed up the waterspout. Down came the rain, and washed the spider out. Out came the sun, and dried up all the rain. And the itsy bitsy spider climbed up the spout again. That’s the nursery rhyme everyone knows — but did you know that Spider-Man and Deadpool had a daughter? No, not Mayday Parker or Ellie Camacho, but Itsy Bitsy: the offspring of the Peter Parker/Wade Wilson bromance. We’ll explain…

2016’s Spider-Man/Deadpool reunited the legendary Deadpool Vol. 3 creative team of writer Joe Kelly and artist Ed McGuinness, who co-created Blind Al, the zombie-like arch-villain T-Ray, and Widdle Wade, a mini-me cloned from Wade’s genes. But Widdle Wade was, ahem, short-lived, and died in just his second appearance. So years later, Kelly and McGuinness created another ‘Pool progeny.

Spider-Man/Deadpool #8 reintroduced Weasel, Deadpool’s former arms supplier and former best bud from the Kelly/McGuinness Deadpool run, as Patient Zero: a villain who stole data from Peter Parker’s company, Parker Industries, to create genetically modified monsters he called “Manstrosities.”

itsy bitsy in spider-man/deadpool #9

One of these “Manstrosities” wasn’t a man, but Spider-Man and Deadpool’s “daughter”: the blue-skinned, six-armed Itsy Bitsy, who introduced herself to her “daddies” with a twist on the nursery rhyme (“and the itsy bitsy spider delivered all the pain”).

Patient Zero made a deal with the demon Mephisto and used Spider-Man and Deadpool’s blood to give a woman named Susan Mary a cocktail of both their powers, creating the spider-like “Itsy Bitsy” via genetic splicing. She initially wanted to team up with her two “daddies” (a word she frequently used) and then tried to kill Spider-daddy and Dead-daddy before setting out to kill villains in their names.

Itsy Bitsy seemingly met her end when Kelly and McGuinness exited the book with Spider-Man/Deadpool #18 in 2017, only for one last panel to reveal a now spider-sized Itsy Bitsy — what else? — climbing up the spout again with a fourth-wall-breaking promise: “See you real soon.”

Some eight years later, and a (fully grown) Itsy Bitsy returns on the final page of this week’s Amazing Spider-Man #2. Written by Kelly with art by Pepe Larraz, Itsy Bitsy appears with a ninja-esque costume as she goes to impale an unconscious Aleksei Sytsevich, a.k.a. the Rhino, who has been recovering at the Ravencroft Institute after his rampage ended in a near-fatal heart attack.

amazing spider-man (2025) #2

Spider-Man was investigating the Rhino’s rampage at Aleksei’s Seinfeld apartment when his Spider-Sense went wild and a horde of almost his entire rogue’s gallery appeared. It’s revealed that Itsy Bitsy pumped Spider-Man with toxins, which Norman Osborn reveals to be biological agents that triggered delusions, hallucinations, panic, and anger, turning his mind into a “time bomb.” Peter suspects the same thing happened to the Rhino, unaware that the Hobgoblin and the shadowy Hellgate are pulling the strings.

Amazing Spider-Man #2 is on sale now from Marvel Comics.