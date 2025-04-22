Marvel Teases Amazing Spider-Man Milestone Issue With New Villain Hellgate

Peter Parker has been through hell. Recent issues of Amazing Spider-Man put the wall-crawler through the wringer, with Peter experiencing the deaths of his loved ones and countless others as Sorcerer Supreme Doctor Doom’s champion in a covenant with the destructive god Cyttorak. The 8 Deaths of Spider-Man saw Spider-Man suffer agonizing deaths at the hands of the eight scions of Cyttorak, only to repeatedly resurrect him and turn him into an unstoppable Juggernaut: the Spider-Naut.

But the worst was Spider-Man’s vision of an imminent future where young Spider-heroes Miles Morales/Spider-Man, Gwen Stacy/Ghost-Spider, and Bailey Briggs/Spider-Boy are all killed, casualties of a shadowy villain in an event called “the Cataclysm.”

Marvel has since revealed that villain to be Hellgate, who stepped out of the shadows to torment Spider-Man in the just-relaunched Amazing Spider-Man #1 from writer Joe Kelly and artists Pepe Larraz and John Romita Jr. The new first issue marked 965 issues of The Amazing Spider-Man, and an upcoming cataclysmic showdown with Hellgate will lead to the milestone 975th issue in Amazing Spider-Man #11 later this year.

The first look at Romita Jr.’s cover for Amazing Spider-Man #7 (legacy #971) previews the start of “Spidey’s most desperate battle” kicking off in July, a battle that will continue into Amazing Spider-Man #8. See the new covers below, and find out what you need to know if you’re just swinging back into Amazing Spider-Man with the new numbering.

Amazing Spider-Man #2

RHINO RAMPAGE! What amped Rhino up from criminal super-bruiser to rampaging disaster machine? We aren’t spilling, but it just amped up Spider-Man! That’s right, Spider-Man is going in and out of control of his senses trying to figure out how to get full control of his body. And the only people who can help are Norman Osborn and…Peter’s long-lost childhood best friend?!

On sale: April 23

Amazing Spider-Man #3

PUMPKIN BOMB PROBLEMS! Past and present collide sending Spider-Man spinning OUT OF CONTROL – just when an old foe obsessed with him gets the sword-stabbing jump on Peter and his main squeeze, Shay Marken! Can the last remaining ally still in Spidey’s corner, the GREEN GOBLIN, Norman Osborn, cure Peter before his entire life implodes?!

On sale: May 7

Amazing Spider-Man #4

The cause of Spider-Man’s and Rhino’s rampages – and the mastermind behind it – is revealed! Norman Osborn ain’t the only GOBLIN back in Peter’s so-called life!

On sale: May 21

Amazing Spider-Man #5

NO HOPE AGAINST THE HOBGOBLIN! As HOBGOBLIN’s assault tears SPIDER-MAN’s mind (and limbs) apart, Kingsley unleashes his wrath on those nearest and dearest to Peter Parker. And this is a deadly race against time Spider-Man can’t afford to lose – even as he risks losing his sanity to win!

On sale: June 4

Amazing Spider-Man #6

HELLGATE’S OPENING…PUNCH! PETER PARKER’s life has been worse. He’s got a steady job. BLACK CAT is giving him the time of day again. As SPIDER-MAN, Peter’s taken some super-powered punches. But he’s never caught the kind of HELL that’s in store for him next.

On sale: June 18

Amazing Spider-Man #7

THE HELLGATE IS OPEN! Spider-Man is fighting for his life – literally – as he tries to keep Hellgate from destroying Manhattan. But what does this strange new foe want? And can Peter figure it out before his day gets a whole lot worse?!

On sale: July 7

Amazing Spider-Man #8

TIME TO DIE, SPIDER-MAN! The fight continues in AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #8 as the city watches as Spider-Man takes the worst beating of his life. What can Spider-Man do to rally? There MUST be something!

On sale: July 23