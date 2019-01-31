‘American Gods: The Moment Of The Storm’ Covers Revealed

Dark Horse’s American Gods series is coming to an end with American Gods: The Moment of the Storm, but first it has one more tale to tell, and we’ve got your exclusive look at the new covers.

The upcoming series is written by P. Craig Russell and drawn by Scott Hampton, and we’ve got your first look at the first issue’s stunning covers. The regular cover is drawn by Glenn Fabry and Adam Brown and is hard to get out of your mind thanks to those green feet emerging from the bottom.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The second cover is drawn by David Mack and goes for a more surreal design but no less memorable, and you can check out both covers below.

This will be the third entry in the American Gods series from Dark Horse, which includes American Gods: Shadows and American Gods My Ainsel. You can check out the official description for American Gods: The Moment of the Storm below.

“Neil Gaiman’s story of Shadow, Wednesday, and the gods comes to its epic conclusion in American Gods: The Moment of the Storm, the third and final installment in Dark Horse’s American Godssaga, preceded by American Gods: My Ainsel and American Gods: Shadows.

American Gods, the Hugo, Bram Stoker, Locus, World Fantasy, and Nebula award–winning novel and hit Starz television series by Neil Gaiman (The Sandman) is adapted into a comic series by the incredibly talented writer and artist P. Craig Russell (The Graveyard Book), with art and colors by award-winning artist Scott Hampton (Hellboy, Batman). American Gods: The Moment of the Storm features cover art by Glenn Fabry (Creepy Comics, Aliens Vs. Predator: Eternal) and Adam Brown (The Justice League, Aliens), with variant covers for each title by David Mack (Fight Club 2, Jessica Jones, Daredevil).

American Gods: The Moment of the Storm #1 arrives April 17, 2019.”

The series couldn’t launch at a better time, as fans are greatly anticipating the second season of Starz’ American Gods television series. Fans are eager to see what Shadow Moon, Mr. Wednesday, Laura Moon, Mad Sweeney, Bilquis, and the other Gods have been up to, and you can check out the description for the second season below.

“When Shadow Moon is released from prison, he meets the mysterious Mr. Wednesday and a storm begins to brew. Little does Shadow know, this storm will change the course of his entire life. Left adrift by the recent, tragic death of his wife, and suddenly hired as Mr. Wednesday’s bodyguard, Shadow finds himself in the center of a world that he struggles to understand. It’s a world where magic is real, where the Old Gods fear both irrelevance and the growing power of the New Gods, like Technology and Media. Mr. Wednesday seeks to build a coalition of Old Gods to defend their existence in this new America, and reclaim some of the influence that they’ve lost. As Shadow travels across the country with Mr. Wednesday, he struggles to accept this new reality, and his place in it.”

Are you excited for the epic conclusion to the American Gods comic saga? Let us know in the comments! American Gods: The Moment of the Storm #1 hits comic stores on April 17th, while American Gods hits Starz on March 10th.