Avengers Writer Jason Aaron No Longer Exclusive to Marvel

Jason Aaron has found his home at Marvel for the better part of two decades. After writing years-long runs on the likes of Thor and Avengers, the creator is no longer exclusive to the House of Ideas. Exclusives are typically put in place to prohibit the creators from working with other work-for-hire publishers, such as DC Comics and now that he's not under contract, Aaron revealed he hopes to focus on creator-owned books and other work-for-hire opportunities for the foreseeable future.

"For the first time since 2008 or so, I'm not bound by any sort of exclusive agreement with Marvel Comics. My deal was up late last year, and while I remain very happy with my relationship with Marvel and have been talking with them about another project, I chose not to renew my exclusive," Aaron wrote in the latest edition of his newsletter.

Aaron then went on to say that 15 years worth of work-for-hire stuff is more than enough before saying he's going to "spread his wings" and focus on other projects for a while.

"I find myself enjoying a sort of freedom I haven't had in a very long time, able to pursue whatever creative opportunities I so choose. And I've already been busy pursuing a few. Some creator-owned, some work-for-hire," the writer added. "The division of my workload and my time has already shifted, as I'm placing more of an emphasis on new creator-owned work, while also looking to tackle some brand new work-for-hire challenges. In short, as I said, it's an exciting time, a fun-as-fuck time, you might say, and I can't wait to tell you more about what all I've been up to, as soon as I can."

All that said, the Thor scribe said he's already talking to Marvel about another title, so the working relationship will still be maintained. Given his thoughts in the newsletter, however, it would look like he's potentially also started talking with the likes of DC about some potential projects with his newfound creative freedoms.