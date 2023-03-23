Avengers: Secret Wars Fan Art Sees Tom Holland’s Spider-Man Get Symbiote Suit

Tom Holland is expected to return for a Spider-Man sequel trilogy set after the events of Spider-Man: No Way Home. The actor is also rumored be the lead of the next two Avengers movies, Avengers: The Kang Dynasty and Avengers: Secret Wars. During the Secret Wars storyline from the comics Spider-Man comes into combat with an aliens symbiote that gives him a black costume and stronger abilities. There has been no confirmation that Holland will ever get the symbiote costume, but there is an artist on Instagram that goes by the handle @Subi.Ozil created a new design that shows how the actor could look in the black symbiote Spider-Man suit. In the fan art, Holland gets a Spider-Man suit that is similar to the one Peter Parker wears in the comics when he gets attached to the symbiote. While we know for sure that the symbiote exists in the MCU, we aren't sure when or if it will pop up next.

You can check out the fan art below!

What is the Most Recent Marvel Studios Project to Get Released?

The most recent Marvel Studios project to be released will be Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quatumania. Empire Magazine recently had a chat with director Peyton Reed about how the stakes have risen going into Quantumania. "People felt like, Oh, these are fun little palate cleansers after a gigantic Avengers movie," Reed told the outlet. "For this third one, I said, 'I don't want to be the palate cleanser anymore. I want to be the big Avengers movie.'"

"I grew up a real Marvel comics nerd, and there are a handful of antagonists in the Marvel comics universe who are all-timers," Reed continued. "Loki, obviously. Doctor Doom from the Fantastic Four. And Kang the Conqueror. In conversations with Kevin Feige and Marvel, it was like, I want to put Ant-Man and Wasp up against a really formidable villain in this movie, and so we're doing Kang the Conqueror."

"In the comics, Kang has dominion over time, he's a time traveler. His situation is a little bit different in this movie, which I won't spoil for you, but he's someone who, [while] we live very linear lives, from childhood to death, Kang doesn't exist that way," the director smirked. "It struck me as interesting to take the tiniest Avengers — in some people's minds maybe the least powerful Avengers — and put them up against the most powerful force in the multiverse."

The studio describes the film as follows: "In the film, which officially kicks off phase 5 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Super-Hero partners Scott Lang (Paul Rudd) and Hope Van Dyne (Evangeline Lilly) return to continue their adventures as Ant-Man and the Wasp. Together, with Hope's parents Hank Pym (Michael Douglas) and Janet Van Dyne (Michelle Pfeiffer), the family finds themselves exploring the Quantum Realm, interacting with strange new creatures and embarking on an adventure that will push them beyond the limits of what they thought was possible. Jonathan Majors joins the adventure as Kang."

