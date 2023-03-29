Guardians of the Galaxy's Most Historic Moments Are Captured on Avengers Homage Covers

The Guardians of the Galaxy are being featured on a new set of covers by the 2023 Class of Marvel's Stormbreakers. We've reached the 55th anniversary of Guardians of the Galaxy, so that means it's time for a new series from writers Collin Kelly and Jackson Lanzing, and artist Kev Walker, as well as the theatrical release of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 in May. Marvel's band of cosmic superheroes are busy dealing with "Grootfall," but some of their most iconic lineups from the last 55 years will be commemorated on Avengers homage covers. These moments include their original debut, the 2000s reinvention, and many more lineups fans will immediately recognize.

Releasing throughout May, some of the covers being homaged include New Avengers #1 starring the team from 2008's Guardians of the Galaxy #1; Avengers #9 starring the team from 2019's Guardians of the Galaxy #1; Avengers #1 starring the team from 2020's Guardians of the Galaxy #1; Avengers #16 starring the team from 2017's All-New Guardians of the Galaxy #1; Avengers #58 starring the team from 2013's Guardians of the Galaxy #1; Avengers #500 starring the team from 1992's Guardians of the Galaxy #30; Avengers #4 starring the team from 1969's Marvel Super-Heroes #18; and West Coast Avengers #1 starring the team from 2015's Guardians of the Galaxy #1.

The current group of Marvel's Stormbreakers features artists Elena Casagrande, Nic Klein, Jan Bazaldua, Chris Allen, Martin Coccolo, Lucas Werneck, Federico Vicentini and C.F. Villa.

You can find eight of the covers being released in May below.