Punisher's Controversial Status Quo Is Leading to a Confrontation With the Avengers

The Avengers are taking it upon themselves to stop Punisher's violent bloodbath across the Marvel Universe. The Punisher typically exists outside of the purview of Earth's Mightiest Heroes, as he usually deals with street-level crime and villainy. Of course, there are times when his antics call for an "intervention" by his superhero colleagues like Captain Americaand Black Widow, who are used to dealing with Frank Castle. However, Punisher's recent affiliation with The Hand has raised his profile to the point where something needs to be done, and readers are on the verge of seeing how the Avengers plan to deal with his over-the-top brand of violence.

WARNING: The following article contains spoilers for Punisher #10. Continue reading at your own risk!

Punisher #10 comes from the creative team of Jason Aaron, Jesús Saiz, Paul Azaceta, Matt Hollingsworth, and VC's Cory Petit. It comes in the aftermath of Punisher's confrontation with Ares, who was leading a rival faction against The Hand. Unfortunately for Ares, Punisher ended up winning their battle and killing the God of War. With each fight, The Punisher gets more and more power from The Beast, giving him supernatural abilities that manifest as glowing red energy from his body and eyes. With Ares out of the way, Punisher gets back to his old job of dishing out punishment to the wicked, only this time he's making a spectacle out of it. Of course, this only helps draw attention from the superhero community.

After taking out terrorist cells, war criminals, and kingpins across the globe, Punisher appears to be done with his holy mission for The Hand and ready to return to his revived wife, Maria, presumably to retire and live happily ever after. But before that fairytale ending can happen, Captain America, Black Widow, Wolverine, Doctor Strange, and Moon Knight confront Punisher to take him in for his many crimes. Let's just say we don't expect Frank Castle to surrender so easily.

Daredevil: Born Again Brings Back Jon Bernthal as Punisher

Daredevil: Born Again continues to bring back your favorite Marvel Netflix stars, as a new report states Jon Bernthal will reprise his role as The Punisher. The Hollywood Reporter states the former Punisher and The Walking Dead actor will make his big return to the iconic skull logo in the Daredevil: Born Again series that will land on Disney+. Of course, the new Daredevil show will also feature Charlie Cox as the Devil of Hell's Kitchen and Vincent D'Onofrio as Wilson Fisk/Kingpin. Fans have already seen Cox return to the Marvel Cinematic Universe in Spider-Man: No Way Home and She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, while D'Onofrio surprised fans as the big bad guy in Hawkeye.

There had been lots of discussions regarding which former Marvel Netflix stars would make a comeback for Daredevil: Born Again. THR does note Deborah Ann Woll and Elden Henson, who played Karen Page and Foggy Nelson, respectively, are not expected to return for Born Again. However, this should be taken with a grain of salt at the moment, since things can quickly change behind the scenes.

Jon Bernthal debuted as the street vigilante Frank Castle/Punisher in Season 2 of Daredevil before going on to headline The Punisher series which ran for two seasons.

Punisher #10 is on sale now. Let us know your thoughts on this current run in the comments!