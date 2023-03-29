AWA Studios' Gatsby Preview Gives the F. Scott Fitzgerald Novel an LGBTQIA Makeover

The classic F. Scott Fitzgerald novel The Great Gatsby is getting a fresh, modern take, courtesy of AWA Studios. Writer Jeremy Holt (Made in Korea, After Houdini), artist Felipe Cunha (Avengers, Return to Whisper), colorist Dearbhla Kelly (Sort of Super, Human Remains), and letterer Adam Wollet (Hangman, Unbound) are teaming up for Gatsby, AWA's first graphic novel that gives the original novel it's based on an LGBTQIA spin. ComicBook.com has a preview of Gatsby, which lands in digital storefronts and comic book shops on May 10th, and in bookstores May 30th.

"Like many readers around the world, I fell in love with F Scott Fitzgerald's The Great Gatsby as soon as I read it," said series creator and writer, Jeremy Holt. "Fitzgerald's writing inspired me to create my own version of this iconic story, but I wanted to make sure I included themes from my own life and experiences and make it relatable for younger audiences that are unfamiliar with this story. There aren't nearly enough queer and multicultural narratives portrayed in entertainment, so I was really focused on crafting a story centered on proper and authentic representation."

The description of Gatsby reads, "Gatsby is an LGBTQIA-led, racially diverse graphic novel that reimagines F. Scott Fitzgerald's The Great Gatsby, set in present-day Long Island. This story turns forward the clock to feature teenage versions of all of the key characters and views the classic dichotomies of the novel through a distinctly 21st-century lens that includes the Internet, social media addiction, dark web bootlegging, and the proliferation of online identity creation, deletion, and theft. When middle-class Singaporean student Lu Zhao is invited to spend a summer on Long Island with his rich cousin Tommy, before attending Columbia University in the fall, his assimilation into the opulent American lifestyle straps him into a collision course fueled by designer drugs, sex, deceit, and murder."

The cover and preview of Gatsby can be found below.