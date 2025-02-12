AWA’s Camgirl One-Shot: Where Self Discovery and Survival Collide (Review)

It can be incredibly challenging to pick up the pieces after a life-changing event has reshaped not only how the world sees you, but how you see yourself. That journey of self rediscovery is at the heart of a new one-shot from AWA titled Camgirl, which follows a woman named Dani as she seeks to figure out who she is while also trying to survive a harrowing stalker who seems to want her dead. Camgirl takes on the world of erotic mystery thrillers and hits it out of the park, so don’t let it pass you by.

Writer Sarah H. Cho takes you into the world of an online camgirl named Dani, who makes a living by becoming a popular online presence known as Kyoko. Her fans only know this online facade, but Cho peels back the layers of the person behind it and explores why Dani looks at this as her only outlet. It’s difficult not to come away with a new understanding of what keeps someone coming back to what they know, even if what they know is putting them in direct danger.

That’s where the thriller aspects come in, as tension begins to build quickly that makes every decision take on new meaning. Dani already has issues with trust, so you can imagine what happens when mysterious death threats of an increasingly disturbing nature do that already fractured state, and that brings us to another key aspect of Dani’s journey.

Amidst everything that’s happening, one particularly traumatic time in Dani’s life has informed so much of her attitudes toward sex work, her relationships, and her view of herself, and Cho approaches all of it with authenticity, empathy, and relatability. That only invests you further into Dani’s fight for survival, and you end up learning quite a bit along the way, especially when the story takes some unexpected twists and turns.

C.P. Smith and Steve Wands bring all of those themes to life throughout the issue, painting a real picture of the world behind the presentation on screen. The feeling of distrust is heightened immensely as the story progresses, infecting every conversation and making you question who Dani can trust if anyone.

The city is just as much of a character as anyone else, with Smith playing upon the reader’s suspicion at every turn. The shadows show just enough to draw your eye, and even when people step out, you can’t shake the feeling that there’s still something off, despite that not always being the case by issue’s end. While I won’t spoil the ending, what I will say is it features an insanely therapeutic moment that Smith and Wands absolutely nailed, and those looking for a bit of hope in those final pages won’t be disappointed either. Camgirl isn’t like most other comics you’ll read this week, and it more than deserves your attention.

Rating: 4.5 out of 5

Published By: AWA

Written By: Sarah H. Cho

Art By: C.P. Smith

Lettering By: Steve Wands

Camgirl is out in comic stores now.

