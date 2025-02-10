If You Like The Last of Us, You Should Read This Comic

For fans who can’t get enough of Ellie’s heart-wrenching journey in HBO’s hit adaptation of The Last of Us, there’s a crucial chapter of her story you may have overlooked. While the show has done an incredible job of bringing Ellie’s story to life, there’s a key piece of the puzzle that many fans might not be aware of: The Last of Us: American Dreams. This four-issue comic series, released by Dark Horse in 2013, serves as a prequel to the video game’s Left Behind DLC and offers a deeper dive into Ellie’s formative years in a Boston quarantine zone. Written by Naughty Dog’s Neil Druckmann, the creative director behind the game, American Dreams is a must-read for anyone looking to fully immerse themselves in Ellie’s world and understand the events that shaped her into the resilient, fiercely loyal survivor we’ve come to know and love.

The Last of Us: American Dreams chronicles Ellie’s life before her fateful meeting with Joel. The story centers on Ellie’s budding friendship with Riley Abel, the girl who would later become her first love and a catalyst for her future. Fans of the show will remember Riley’s introduction in the bittersweet mall flashback from Season 1, Episode 7, but the comic offers a more expansive look at how these two survivors found solace in each other.

Originally, American Dreams was born from an abandoned concept originally meant to appear in the game. Ellie’s backstory was intended to be included as a playable sequence, but the idea was ultimately cut. Thankfully, the comic provided another outlet to explore Ellie’s history, with Druckmann ensuring it remained true to her essence. Faith Erin Hicks’ artwork brings the grim world to life, juxtaposing the innocence of youth against the brutality of post-apocalyptic existence.

Throughout the comic’s four issues, readers witness the key moments that shaped Ellie into the character we meet in the main story. From her daring escapades with Riley to her first encounter with the rebel group known as the Fireflies, American Dreams adds rich context to Ellie’s journey. Perhaps most crucially, it reveals how Ellie came to possess her trademark switchblade — a gift from her mother, Anna, delivered by none other than Marlene, the Fireflies’ leader.

These revelations not only flesh out Ellie’s backstory but also lend emotional weight to her relationships in the show. When Marlene tells Ellie in the series premiere that she knew her mother and made a promise to protect her, readers of the comic will understand the depth of that connection. Similarly, Riley’s tragic fate in Left Behind hits even harder with the knowledge of how much she influenced Ellie’s life.

At its core, The Last of Us is a story about found family and the lengths we go to protect the ones we love. American Dreams embraces those themes wholeheartedly, showing how Ellie and Riley forged an unbreakable bond in a world determined to tear them apart. Through their adventures and heartache, we see the seeds of determination that would later bloom in Ellie’s relationship with Joel.

While some tie-in comics feel disconnected from their source material, American Dreams benefits from Druckmann’s guiding hand. His involvement ensures that every character beat and narrative twist feels authentic to the world he co-created. Druckmann’s deep understanding of Ellie shines through, as he ensures that her character remains consistent throughout the comic’s narrative.

In a franchise known for its emotional gut punches, the story delivers its fair share of heartache. But it also offers hope in the form of two girls clinging to their humanity in a world gone mad. For fans of the show eager to immerse themselves further in Ellie’s tale, this comic is an essential companion piece.

Beyond its narrative merits, American Dreams also serves as a visual feast for fans of the franchise. Hicks’ art style, while initially unexpected for a story set in the gritty world of The Last of Us, perfectly captures the youthful energy and spirit of Ellie and Riley. The comic’s palette, which contrasts moments of vibrant color against the bleak, post-apocalyptic landscape, mirrors the girls’ resolve to find joy and connection amidst the chaos.

Moreover, American Dreams offers a tantalizing glimpse into the wider world of The Last of Us, fleshing out the power dynamics between the military, the Fireflies, and the survivors caught in between. By exploring the tensions within the Boston quarantine zone and the desperation that drives some to rebel, the comic provides a deeper understanding of the political and social landscape that shapes Ellie’s worldview.

For fans who find themselves yearning for more of Ellie’s story during the long wait for Season 2 of the HBO series, The Last of Us: American Dreams is the perfect way to fill that void. Not only does it offer a compelling narrative that stands on its own merits, but it also enriches the experience of watching the show, adding layers of meaning to every interaction and emotional beat.

As we await the continuation of Ellie and Joel’s harrowing journey on screen, there’s no better time to discover the untold chapters that set the stage for their unforgettable story. Pick up The Last of Us: American Dreams and prepare to fall in love with Ellie all over again — and to have your heart shattered in the process. In the end, that’s what makes The Last of Us such an enduring and powerful franchise — its ability to make us feel deeply, even in the darkest of times.