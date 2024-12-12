Bandette’s Greatest Adventure Yet Makes Dark Horse Debut (Exclusive)

The fan favorite thief Bandette is back and better than ever, and we’ve got your first look at her latest hardcover from Dark Horse Comics. We’ve got your exclusive first look at Bandette Volume 5: The Wedding of B.D. Belgique, which brings together writer Paul Tobin (Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands, Plants vs. Zombies) and artist Colleen Coover (Heart Acres, Banana Sunday) as Bandette seeks to deal with a new villain known as The Voice, and you can check out the brand new cover for the hardcover edition below.

Bandette Volume 5: The Wedding of B.D. Belgique collects episodes 19 through 22 of the digital comic series, and Volume 5 will be available in hardcover next July. The hardcover will boast 144 pages (6″ x 9″) and will be launching in both book stores and in comic stores shortly after, and will be available for $17.99.

In the newest volume, Bandette has established herself as a thorn in the sides of both law enforcement and the criminal underworld, making a number of enemies along the way. She’ll have her hands full though with a new mysterious threat known only as The Voice, and they seem to have her number at every turn. Bandette will have to rely on her allies and a few enemies if she hopes to take this new threat down, and you can find the official description below.

“Bandette has taken her city by storm, breaking hearts and stealing masterpieces with an oddball group of associates and enemies. When a mysterious new villain known only as the Voice makes their debut, Bandette sets her sights on stopping them! But the Voice always seems to be one step ahead, so Bandette decides it’s time to bring in reinforcements. Calling on friends and enemies alike, Bandette and crew discover that the key to taking down the Voice is locked on the other side of the altar, and it’s time to get ready for the wedding of B.D. Belgique.”

Bandette Volume 5: The Wedding of B.D. Belquique will launch in bookstores on July 15th, 2025, and then will launch in comic shops the next day on July 16th, 2025, and all editions of the hardcover will retail for $17.99. You can pre-order the new entry now from TFAW, Amazon, Barnes and Noble, your local bookstore, and your local comic store.

Are you excited for the new edition of Bandette?