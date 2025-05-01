The Epic Games Store has a new free PC game now available to download, and available all the way until May 8, aka next Thursday. After this, it will be replaced with a new free offer. If the PC game is claimed within this window though, it is free to keep forever. And as always, there are no subscriptions required like there is with PS Plus free games or Xbox Game Pass free games or Nintendo Switch Online free games. All PC users need is an EGS account, which costs nothing.

This week’s Epic Games Store free game is Super Space Club from GrahamOfLegend, which not only made the game, but published it. Normally the game costs $14.99, and according to Steam user reviews, it’s pretty good. On Steam, the PC game notably has a 94% approval rating, though this is across a small sample size of 36 reviews. Meanwhile, it does not have any Metacritic data available.

“Super Space Club is a colorful endless arcade gunner set to the backdrop of chill, lo-fi music. As a club of skilled misfit pilots, defend the galaxy by taking on galactic forces and completing a series of thrilling missions. In space, everyone can hear you groove.”

The game’s official description continues: “Sling fireworks with the explosive Olly, or dish out ship-seeking shots with the stealthy Roscoe? With a variety of pilots, ships, and weapons at your disposal, choose the perfect build and soar across the stars through physics-based thrusting. As you’re taking down enemies and completing objectives, be wary of your ship’s energy. Depleting energy could leave you vulnerable to devastating damage. Don’t get too comfortable after coming out on top, as the next wave is always right around the corner.”

There isn’t any data on how long Super Space Club is, for those that decide to check it out now that it is free on the Epic Games Store. However, the bulk of the Steam User Reviews for the game are from players with 2-10 hours with the shooter, so expect something within this range.

