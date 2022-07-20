Scott Snyder and Francesco Francavilla's Night of the Ghouls Getting a Print Release

Dark Horse Comics will release Scott Snyder and Francesco Francavilla's Night of the Ghoul in print, ComicBook.com has learned. The series will first be published as print single issues -- three double-sized issues -- before going to trade paperback. This follows the release of Snyder and Greg Capullo's We Have Demons as single issue periodicals, and the upcoming print collection arriving August 30th from Dark Horse Books. In addition to the announcement itself, ComicBook.com has a first look at the variant covers for the print issue of Night of the Ghoul #1.

The series is described as "a dazzling work of horror, intercutting between the present-day narrative and the story of a lost horror film," using Francavilla's uniquely moody art to capture the feel of the film. The first issue, by Scott Snyder and Francesco Francavilla, goes on sale from Dark Horse on October 5.

This will be in the Previews catalog on July 22, and you can see the order codes and information about the variants (as well as the covers themselves) below.

NIGHT OF THE GHOUL #1 (OF 3) CVR A FRANCAVILLA

NIGHT OF THE GHOUL #1 (OF 3) CVR B 10 COPY INCV LOTAY

(NOTE: For every 10 copies ordered, retailers may order 1 Tula Lotay variant.)

NIGHT OF THE GHOUL #1 (OF 3) CVR C 25 COPY INCV FRANCAVILLA

(NOTE: For every 25 copies ordered, retailers may order 1 Francesco Francavilla variant.)

NIGHT OF THE GHOUL #1 (OF 3) CVR D 50 COPY INCV FRANCAVILLA

(NOTE: For every 50 copies ordered, retailers may order 1 Francesco Francavilla variant.)

NIGHT OF THE GHOUL #1 (OF 3) CVR E 100 COPY INCV FRANCAVILLA

(NOTE: For every 100 copies ordered, retailers may order 1 Francesco Francavilla variant.)

NIGHT OF THE GHOUL #1 (OF 3) CVR F 200 COPY INCV FRANCAVILLA

(NOTE: For every 200 copies ordered, retailers may order 1 Francesco Francavilla variant.)

NIGHT OF THE GHOUL #1 (OF 3) CVR G 500 COPY INCV MANAPUL

(NOTE: For every 500 copies ordered, retailers may order 1 Francis Manapul variant.)

NIGHT OF THE GHOUL #1 (OF 3) CVR H 1000 COPY INCV WILLIAMS

(NOTE: For every 1000 copies ordered, retailers may order 1 J. H. Williams III variant.)