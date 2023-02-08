Amazon Adapting Scott Snyder and Jock's Wytches Into an Animated Series

Scott Snyder and Jock's creator-owned series Wytches is being adapted into an animated show for Amazon. Variety reports that both Scott Snyder and Jock will be executive producers on the Wytches adaptation, alongside Plan B Entertainment, Project 51 Productions' Kevin Kolde, and Amazon Studios. The animated series would presumably join Prime Video's content of programming, which already includes the adult-animated Invincible, also originally a comic book series, and The Legend of Vox Machina. The latter was just renewed for a third season on Prime Video. Plan B originally planned to make Wytches into a movie, but pivoted to turning Wytches into a TV series in 2021.

"Driven by the pairing of Scott and Jock along with our partners at Plan B and Project 51 Productions, Wytches fuses nail biting horror and evocative drama while unearthing the dark lore surrounding an ancient burrow of witches," said, Melissa Wolfe, head of animation for Amazon Studios. "Given the haunting and intimate nature of Scott and Jock's well regarded comic series, we are looking forward to delivering their creative vision to our global audience and expanding our growing roster of animated series."

"Wytches is possibly my most personal work," Snyder said. "It's all about the monsters that dwell beneath the surface of things, both literally and figuratively. I've been intimately involved with this animated series from the start, and I can honestly say that I love this show as much as the book, if not more. The animation brings the incredible art by Jock to life, and the episodic format expands the world of Wytches, taking the characters and mythology to terrifying new places. Jock and I are deeply grateful to Plan B Entertainment, Kevin Kolde, and Amazon Studios for believing in Wytches and giving us a chance to make this show dark, personal, twisted, and very special."

Robert Kirkman Gives Update on Invincible Live-Action Movie

Invincible's Robert Kirkman has shared a promising new update about the status of the live-action movie that is in the works. While Invincible has become more popular than ever before in recent years thanks to its animated series on Prime Video, all the way back in 2017, Skybound Entertainment revealed that a movie based on the series would be happening at Universal Pictures. In the roughly six years since that announcement, though, nothing substantial has come about related to the project, which has led some fans to wonder if it's still in development. Fortunately, Kirkman has now confirmed that the movie is still happening, and its production might be gaining steam.

In a conversation with ComicBook.com to look back on 20 years of Invincible, Kirkman stressed that the film adaptation of the series is still in the pipeline. Although he didn't commit to when any substantial new updates on the movie might come about, Kirkman added that the success of the TV series has only helped when it comes to moving the project along at Universal.

"We're very much still working on that," Kirkman said of the live-action movie. "Sometimes movies take a little bit longer. I think it's safe to say, if anything, the show has just helped that immensely. People are very excited about that movie potential at Universal. So we're riding that excitement and trying to push things forward as quickly as possible."