Batman/Superman: World’s Finest Sets the Stage for an Epic Crossover Event (Review)

The first crossover of DC’s All In era has finally arrived in the pages of Batman/Superman: World’s Finest #38, and it makes a strong first impression. Mark Waid, Clayton Henry, Tamra Bonvillain, and Steve Wands deliver that classic World’s Finest magic while also setting the stage for an event that seems to be moving beyond the limits of time and space. There’s a timeless feeling to World’s Finest already, but this issue in particular with its time in Gorilla City truly encapsulates that, and it doesn’t hurt that Clayton Henry makes it all look like a million bucks. This is very much the setup for bigger things to come, but it still delivers and most importantly entertains on a grand scale.

One of World’s Finest shining elements has always been the camaraderie between Superman and Batman, and that is only increased when a few other heroes are around. Luckily for us, Waid brings in The Flash and Green Lantern to add a bit of delightful chaos to the proceedings, and it works brilliantly. That’s especially true of Hal Jordan, who proves that even Batman can be surprised.

Henry and Bonvillain’s work on Superman and Batman is simply gorgeous, but the work gets even more impressive when the team is moving, as the duo has brilliantly captured a sense of speed and movement, especially when Superman and Flash are the central figures of a scene. While the colors pop off the page, so do the powers, and The Flash shines in this area as well. That said, this is really about the Gorillas at the end of the day, and good Lord they are as epic as you’d hoped.

This all starts with Gorilla Grodd, who truly gets his chance to step into the spotlight, though he isn’t necessarily the biggest threat in a literal sense. If you had giant Gorilla battles on your bingo card, you are about to walk away with the win, because they are in ample supply. While Grodd is clearly the star, one more heaping of praise is due for the work on Superman, as a twist in the story shifts Big Blue into an unexpected direction and then hits the gas.

Now, while this issue is excellent unto itself, it’s also setting up a much bigger story, and the seeds of that story are compelling. Unfortunately, there’s only a page and a half of that to cling onto, so while the setup is great, it won’t be until issue #2 that this story truly kicks into gear. Even with that caveat, the issue is entertaining unto itself, and how it sets up Grodd to be a major figure in this crossover is critical, so it’s still a big win and an easy recommendation.

Rating: 4 out of 5

Published by DC Comics

Released on April 16, 2025

Written by Mark Waid

Art by Clayton Henry

Colors by Tamra Bonvillain

Letters by Steve Wands

What did you think of We Are Yesterday Part 1?