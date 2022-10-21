Black Adam Fights the Legion of Doom in New Preview

It's a great time to be a Black Adam fan, with the long-running DC antihero finally getting his own solo movie later this month. Black Adam is also making a major splash in the pages of DC Comics, both in his own solo series and in larger ensemble books — including Dark Crisis on Infinite Earths, the latest mega event to be taking over much of the DC universe. A newly-released preview for this week's Dark Crisis on Infinite Earths #5 showcases what's in store for Black Adam, which apparently involves a fight with the newly-formed Legion of Doom.

This year's Justice League #75 saw Black Adam being the lone surviving Justice League member in the fight against Pariah and his Dark Army. The events of that issue spun out into Dark Crisis, and have even seen him become the newest leader of the current Justice League roster.

"[Black Adam] basically rips apart, verbally rips apart, that team that Jon builds, is because he's like, 'You're not it, and it is not going to be this way. You're not going to make a team just because,'" Dark Crisis writer Joshua Williamson explained to ComicBook.com earlier this year. "There's a scene later where Black Adam kind of talks about this, where Black Adam is like, 'The Justice League's shadow is so big. It is so big, and you are lost in that shadow.' And I wanted to establish that early. It is not easy to just say, 'Oh, we're the Justice League now. We did it.' It's like, no, it's not that simple. Black Adam is the voice of that. That was the part of that scene, or the point of that scene."

DARK CRISIS ON INFINITE EARTHS #5