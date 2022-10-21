Dwayne Johnson Announces Black Adam Global Tour

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson is finally set to make his live-action superhero debut later this year in Black Adam, an entry in the DC universe that has been in the works for the better part of a decade. Across the film's various trailers and television spots, there's definitely been a lot of hype around seeing Johnson embody the titular role — and with the film's premiere officially less than a month away, it looks like he and his castmates will be celebrating in style. On Tuesday night, Johnson took to Twitter to reveal that Black Adam will be going on a global world tour from October 3rd to October 20th, stopping in Mexico City, New York City, Toronto, Atlanta, Miami, London, Madrid, and Los Angeles.

Pumped to announce our #BlackAdam Global Tour begins.

This has been my 10 year+ passion project and no better way to release it to the world – than by touring the world

Thank U so much all for the early excitement. Time to deliver

See you soon 🌏

Mexico City 🇲🇽 you’re up first! pic.twitter.com/SO8fI109H2 — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) September 28, 2022

In Black Adam, after nearly five thousand years of imprisonment, Black Adam, an antihero from the ancient city of Kahndaq, is unleashed into modern times. His brute tactics and way of justice attract the attention of the Justice Society of America, who tries to stop his rampage, teach him how to be a hero more than a villain, and must team up to stop a force more powerful than Adam himself.

Black Adam is directed by Jungle Cruise's Jaume Collett-Serra, and will also feature Aldis Hodge (The Invisible Man, Underground) as Hawkman, Quintessa Swindell (Trinkets, Euphoria) as Cyclone, Noah Centineo (To All the Boys I Love Before, Charlie's Angels) as Atom Smasher, and Pierce Brosnan (GoldenEye, Mamma Mia!) as Doctor Fate, with Uli Latukefu, Marwan Kenzari, Mohammed Amer, James Cusati-Moyer, and Bodhi Sabongui have also been cast in currently unknown roles.

"I am 100% committed to not only Black Adam but then expanding the Black Adam universe, the DC universe," Johnson said when asked by ComicBook.com if he sees himself in this role for years to come during a recent Q&A with press. "I am an optimist from the word, 'Go.' So, to me and to all of us up here, all universes exist in our heads. I will, we all will, work very hard to make sure we are honoring the mythology but also giving the fans what they want. I hear the fans, we all do, and I pick up everything they're putting down. It doesn't get by me, it doesn't get by these guys [producer Hiram Garcia, producer Beau Flynn, director Jaume Collet-Serra]. This is the beginning, hopefully, fingers crossed, of a very long storytelling road that Black Adam is the anchoring jet fuel now that will then push and press this universe out."

Black Adam is set to be released exclusively in theaters on October 21st.