Black Panther Battles Deathlok In New Marvel Preview

Eve Ewing and Chris Allen recently took over control of Marvel's Black Panther comic series, returning both the story and the eponymous Avenger to his spy thriller roots. In the title's newest issue, due out this week, the Wakandan royalty is forced to come toe-to-toe with Deathlok, Marvel's iconic villain that has a bone to pick with one of those in Wakanda's ruling class.

"As always, you can expect some unexpected visitors from various corners of the Marvel universe, but I can honestly tell you that virtually everything in this arc will be about T'Challa, and Wakanda, as you've never seen them before," Ewing previously told us of her story for the character. "New friends, new foes, but all with the goal of doing some worldbuilding in Wakanda and filling out the fabric of the nation in what I believe are some pretty cool new ways."

Black Panther #4

Two of Birnin T'Chaka's most powerful crime families are about to become one in a wedding that is the talk of Wakanda! Neither Black Panther nor the mysterious Beisa are on the guest list, but that won't stop them from making an appearance at this who's who of Wakanda's rich, powerful and dangerous…especially with the assassin Deathlok as one of the wedding crashers!

Writer: Eve Ewing

Artist: Chris Allen

Release Date: September 6, 2023

