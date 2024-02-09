Jimi Hendrix Embarks on a Rock and Roll Space Odyssey in Purple Haze Graphic Novel (Exclusive)

Take a trip into the cosmos with legendary rock 'n' roller Jimi Hendrix in a new graphic novel. Jimi Hendrix: Purple Haze is an upcoming graphic novel by Titan Comics and officially licensed by Authentic Hendrix, LLC in collaboration with Jimi's sister, Janie Hendrix. Described as a "psychedelic space odyssey," Purple Haze sends Jimi Hendrix to the center of the universe to find a magical talisman to unlock his musical sound. Along the way he must also save a population starved for some good ol' rock 'n' roll. Due for release on July 30th, there is new art to preview that showcases some of the amazing pages that will be found inside.

ComicBook.com has an exclusive preview of Jimi Hendrix: Purple Haze from acclaimed author Mellow Brown (American Gods, Blade Runner: Origins) with DJ BenHaMeen, and award-winning artist Tom Mandrake (Captain Kronos, The Spectre), with colors by Justin Prokovic. Along with the interior pages we also have three covers for the graphic novel – a regular edition, which is a wraparound cover, as well as a Direct Market edition.

What is Jimi Hendrix: Purple Haze about?

Jimi Hendrix: Purple Haze graphic novel blends classic sci-fi pulp, and Afro-futurism to craft a psychedelic space odyssey that captures the magic, hope and rebellion that Jimi's legendary music is known for.

"The story rings true to many of Hendrix's ideas related to UFOs, aliens and other life forms – concepts he used to explore the human condition," said artist Tom Mandrake.

Pre-orders for Jimi Hendrix: Purple Haze can be found at Amazon, Barnes & Noble, Books-A-Million and Forbidden Planet for UK and Europe.