Black Widow Is the New Venom In New Marvel Preview

The Black Widow is the newest Marvel hero to have their very own Venom symbiote. For readers who have kept up with the Venom ongoing series since it relaunched under Al Ewing, Ram V, and Bryan Hitch have witnessed several changes to the Lethal Protector's mythos. Eddie Brock's son, Dylan, has the mantle of Venom now, while Eddie was busy being the new King in Black. Along the way, Eddie seemingly died and had adventures learning about his future fate. Meanwhile, Dylan and the new Toxin host are working together to solve who is attacking Alchemax employees. This all ties in with Black Widow, who is also doing her own investigation, which apparently led her to a symbiote as well.

Marvel released a preview of Venom #26 by Torunn Grønbekk, Julius Ohta, Frank D'Armata, and VC's Clayton Cowles. It finds Natasha Romanoff hot on the trail of Noname, the terrorist group behind the Alchemax attacks. During what looks like an interrogation with a former friend named Keith Walken, he's overrun by symbiotes that take the form of black widow spiders. Natasha first encountered and took on this symbiote back in Venom #23, and they are now working together to solve this case. The symbiote took a bite out of Walken's brain and stole his memories, which should help the duo come out on top.

Marvel introduces Kid Venom

One of the breakout characters to debut during the Death of the Venomverse event is a young hero named Kid Venom. Death of the Venomverse featured backup stories starring Kid Venom, who was created by acclaimed manga artist Taigami (Unsung Hero). Kintaro hails from 10th-century Japan and is trying to protect his village from invading symbiotes. During the story, he bonds to one dubbed Clinter.

Kintaro's saga continues following Death of the Venomverse in January in Kid Venom: Origins #1. The special one-shot will collect all four chapters of Kid Venom's story from Death of the Venomverse, along with some behind-the-scenes content and teases for Kid Venom's future in the larger Marvel Universe.

The preview of Venom #26 can be found below. The issue goes on sale Wednesday, October 11th.