Kid Venom Rises From the Ashes of Death of the Venomverse

Death of the Venomverse will see the debut of a new hero named Kid Venom. The miniseries comes during Marvel's Summer of Symbiotes, a season of insanity centered on Venoms from across the multiverse. Former Venom scribe Cullen Bunn teams with artist Gerardo Sandoval on Death of the Venomverse and the five-part miniseries features Carnage going on a multiversal killing spree to claim the title of King in Black. Even though this has an ominous title, there is a light at the end of the Venomverse rainbow in the form of Kid Venom.

Marvel released Luciano Vecchio's variant cover for Death of the Venomverse #2, which features Kid Venom front and center. Kid Venom is created by acclaimed manga artist Taigami (Unsung Hero), who also made design sheets of the young lad. Kid Venom's story will be told in backup stories written and drawn by Taigami. He appears to hail from 10th-century Japan and is named Kintaro. While trying to protect his village from invading symbiotes, he bonds to one dubbed Clinter.

(Photo: Marvel Comics)

(Photo: Marvel Comics)

(Photo: Marvel Comics)

Marvel Announces Summer of Symbiotes Titles

The month of May started things off with Cult of Carnage: Misery, Extreme Venomverse, and Carnage Reigns, but there's even more in store. For example, Ram V and Francesco Manna are reuniting for Web of Carnage, which spins out of the aftermath of the Carnage Reigns crossover with Miles Morales: Spider-Man. The description of Web of Carnage reads, "In the aftermath of CARNAGE REIGNS where Cletus Kasady exacted his vengeance on Miles Morales and the Marvel Universe, the Carnage symbiote remains left to its own devices, adrift among the stars. With its purpose renewed, Carnage has scant few hurdles between it and a glorious ascension to the throne of the King in Black…and the first is named Morlun."

Red Goblin #6 starts a new story arc by Alex Paknadel and Jan Bazaldua. "CARNAGE REIGNS may be over, but Normie Osborn and the Rascal symbiote's problems are only just beginning! For weeks, Normie's pacified the symbiote and managed to keep the rabid killing machine inside it under control. But in this issue, Normie learns that you can't fight nature…"

Sabir Pirzada and Francesco Mortarino collaborate on Cult of Carnage: Misery. "The new symbiotic monstrosity called Madness inadvertently forced Liz Allan to bond to the all-new MISERY symbiote, changing both her life and the future of symbitoes! Imbued with all the powers and personalities of the LIFE FOUNDATION SYMBIOTES (and more!), Madness is a symbiotic force unlike any other in the Marvel Universe. There is nowhere that Liz Allan can go that Madness cannot follow, no one she can ask for help that Madness cannot destroy, and nothing she can do to stop the brutality of its onslaught."

Al Ewing and Ramon F. Bachs team for Venom #22. "For months, Eddie Brock's consciousness has been displaced in time! You've seen what happens when he's flung himself to the far future of the Marvel Universe – now see what happens when he tries to traverse its past! Face to face with the mysterious FLEXO in the past, Venom learns a shocking secret about the role symbiotes playing in Marvel history!"

A new Toxin is introduced in Venom #23 by Torunn Grønbekk and Ken Lashley. "Toxin is the offspring of the most dangerous symbiote in the history of the Marvel Universe: CARNAGE. But while Carnage and Cletus Kasady are separated and both devising machinations and plans of cosmic bloodshed and conquest, what has its progeny been doing? And will Dylan Brock or the Venom symbiote survive when they come face to face with this latest terrifying Toxin?! And Toxin isn't the only symbiote in this story who's unlike anything you've ever seen! The symbiote family is about to grow a little larger… and what's coming will change the continuing saga of the symbiotes FOREVER!"

An Edge of Venomverse Unlimited Infinity Comic on Marvel Unlimited features writer Clay McLeod Chapman and an array of artists including Phillip Sevy, Gustavo Duarte, Dax Gordine, and Nathan Stockman. The first issue debuts on Tuesday, June 13th. Writer J. Holtham is writing alternating stories that begin with a special July 4th address from President Venom.