Cancelled Netflix Series to Continue With New Graphic Novel

A cancelled Netflix series is about to get a second life in a whole new medium. Later this month, Mad Cave Studios and Rainbow Group will debut Fate: The Winx Saga, Vol. 1: Dark Destiny, a new graphic novel continuing the events of the live-action series Fate: The Winx Saga. The series, itself an adaptation of the Italian animated series Winx Club, premiered in 2021 and ran for two seasons, before being cancelled in November of 2022.

Fate: The Winx Saga, Vol. 1: Dark Destiny is written by Olivia Cartero-Briggs and illustrated by Christianne Gillenardo-Goudreau. This is expected to be the first in a series of graphic novels continuing the events of Fate: The Winx Saga.

Videos by ComicBook.com

What Is Fate: The Winx Saga, Vol. 1: Dark Destiny About?

In Fate: The Winx Saga, Vol. 1: Dark Destiny, a short time has passed since Bloom entered the Realm of Darkness to find her mother, and she is still missing. Despite this, her friends at the magical school of Alfea are gearing up for a new year of classes, new students, and new challenges. Still reeling from the loss of Bloom, Aisha, Kat, Terra, Stella, Musa, Riven and Sky are struggling to get used to their new normal.

When the school is attacked by fairy powers few have seen before, our heroes are faced with a mystery and an enemy that could spell doom for them all. During their darkest hour, can they rely on the wielder of the Dragon Flame to return to them? Or has Bloom been lost forever? Find out in this exciting continuation of the hit Netflix series!

Will Fate: The Winx Saga Get a Season 3?

Fate: The Winx Saga was officially cancelled by Netflix in the fall of 2022, and the lack of news in the years since seems to indicate that the story of the live-action series is complete. In late 2022, franchise creator Iginio Straffi indicated that there are plans for even more Winx Club stories on the horizon, including a big-budget movie.

“Fate has been an exciting adventure, a great achievement, and a hit watched by millions globally, re-confirming the power of the Winx world. I am working on many exciting Winx projects in the near future, some of which I take so much joy in sharing with you,” Straffi wrote in his post. “First off — a brand new CG Winx animated series reboot is going into production. Yes, a reboot that I promise to sweep you back into the Winx world. Stay tuned to know more about it and where to find it. The second piece of news is about my long-time dream to produce a big budget Winx movie that all of you deserve. For all the love you have given to Winx, I am working hard hoping to bring you a top-quality movie where you can embrace the Winx world, embracing once again all the core values of what this iconic brand has meant for you.”

Fate: The Winx Saga, Vol. 1: Dark Destiny will be available wherever books are sold on July 31sy.