Winx Club Creator Teases Massive Budget For Live-Action Movie Reboot

Fate: The Winx Saga was cancelled after two seasons earlier this fall, ending Netflix's live-action adaptation of the beloved Winx Club animated series. As series creator Iginio Straffi has hinted, that definitely will not be the end of the franchise itself, with plans for a new animated series and a live-action movie beyond that. While Straffi had only hinted at these aspirations in a social media post, he recently shed more light on them during an interview with Variety — indicating that the Winx movie would have a budget of more than $100 million. Straffi called the film "probably the most important project of my entire career,"

"We started with the TV series, which had a more accessible budget and was a bit easier to finance. Netflix believed in it and I think they got a good return," Straffi said.

What would a Winx Club movie be about?

According to Straffi, the project would not be a film spinoff of Fate: The Winx Saga, but a more straightforward adaptation of the Winx Club material. He will be traveling to Los Angeles later this month to shop the big-budget film to U.S. studios, and that he thinks the time has arrived to give the film "all the strong elements it needs."

"These will comprise not just the characters' relationships in school — which are a big part of what the Netflix series revolves around — but the franchise's more epic fantasy aspect: transformations, battles with witches, the Trix," said Straffi, who compared the film to "something more similar to Harry Potter or superhero movies."

"The audience I'm seeking to tap into comprises those who, just like the audience for the Netflix series, are nostalgic for the original animation series 20 years ago, and also families who want to go to the movies with children aged 10 and up," Straffi said. "The Netflix series drew heavily on the existing characters, but also created a mood that is a bit darker... There will be dark shades, but the mood will be closer to the DNA of the animation series — especially the bad guys, The Trix, [whom] everybody was waiting for in the third installment of the Netflix series."

