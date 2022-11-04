Winx Creator Teases New Animated Series and Movie After Netflix Cancelation

Yet another Netflix series has been cancelled after just a couple of seasons, but this latest series may have some more gas in the tank. Fate: The Winx Saga was cancelled by Netflix this week, just two seasons into its run. While fans have been disappointed by the axing, it seems as though there are plans to continue the story in other ways. According to Fate: The Winx Saga's creator, an animated spinoff and "big budget" movie are still in the works.

Franchise creator Iginio Straffi took to Instagram on Tuesday to address The Winx Saga's cancellation. He wrote that there was a "bigger reason" for the show's axing, revealing that they are looking to tell the stories of the Winx World in other ways.

"Fate has been an exciting adventure, a great achievement, and a hit watched by millions globally, re-confirming the power of the Winx world. I am working on many exciting Winx projects in the near future, some of which I take so much joy in sharing with you," Straffi wrote in his post. "First off — a brand new CG Winx animated series reboot is going into production. Yes, a reboot that I promise to sweep you back into the Winx world. Stay tuned to know more about it and where to find it. The second piece of news is about my long-time dream to produce a big budget Winx movie that all of you deserve. For all the love you have given to Winx, I am working hard hoping to bring you a top-quality movie where you can embrace the Winx world, embracing once again all the core values of what this iconic brand has meant for you."

There is no indication as to where the movie or animated Winx series are happening, or when they may go into production. But Straffi is confident that there is a lot still to come, despite The Winx Saga being cancelled.

"I also want you to know that I deeply appreciate all your love and support for Winx that continues to grow after 20 years since their first appearance on your TV screen," Straffi added. "This is what motivates me and my wonderful team at Rainbow: to work hard to bring you more amazing content, to keep dreaming and living in the Winx World."

Are you disappointed Fate: The Winx Saga was cancelled at Netflix? Let us know in the comments!