Captain Marvel Reveals First-Look Preview of 50th-Issue Finale

Kelly Thompson's Captain Marvel run is set for a thrilling conclusion in issue #50, and Marvel revealed a first-look preview of the anticipated finale. Captain Marvel #50 will deliver an oversized and action-packed issue from Thompson and artists Javier Pina and David Lopez, with Carmen Carnero returning to the Captain Marvel fold to deliver a stunning cover. The preview has a bit of everything, with Carol taking a small moment on the moon before heading off into space in one page and then enjoying a party with favorites like Rogue, She-Hulk, Jeff the Land Shark, and more. Fans even get a little preview of The Marvels when Carol, Kamala Khan (Ms. Marvel), and Monica Rambeau (Photon) run into each other, and that's only part of what's in store. You can find the full preview on the next slide.

"When Marvel asked me to write Carol's new CAPTAIN MARVEL series back in 2018, in the lead up to her first film, I was delighted and also terrified. But I'm glad I didn't let the terror win, because it has truly been a fantastic experience," Thompson said.

"I've worked with some of the most incredible people in the business-I'd list them all but at 50 issues it's a truly massive list! -but I certainly have to call out editor Sarah Brunstad who brought me in and helped build this book from the very beginning," Thompson said. "She has been a constant source of support through a run that I don't think either of us ever imagined would be nearly five years deep and heading toward issue 50."

"While it hasn't always been easy, I'm so proud of the stories we've told with Carol, but none of it would have been possible without the fans. Captain Marvel fans are some of the best comic fans-and humans-I've ever experienced, truly. So thank you for this run. We made it, but you all made it so loved, and so long. Thank you," Thompson said.

Captain Marvel #50 hits comic stores on June 14th, and you can find the full preview on the next slide. You can also find the official description below.

"It has been an impossible journey – one that's taken Carol Danvers across time and space and pitted her against enemies new and old. This historic run has put Marvel's premier heroine through the gauntlet, and now the boss of space burns brighter than ever. No one believed she would get this far. But that's the power of Captain Marvel and her Carol Corps: They will never give up. Higher, further, faster – to the very end."

Are you excited about the 50th issue, and what have you thought of the run so far? Let us know in the comments and as always you can talk all things comics with me on Twitter @MattAguilarCB!