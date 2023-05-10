Carol Danvers Clashes With a Redesigned Captain Marvel Villain in New Solo Series (Exclusive)

Captain Marvel will face a classic Captain Marvel villain in her new solo series. Writer Kelly Thompson is wrapping up her multi-year run on Captain Marvel, but before fans start missing Carol Danvers, she will quickly return in Captain Marvel: Dark Tempest, from writer Ann Nocenti and artist Paolo Villanelli. Captain Marvel: Dark Tempest comes out in July, months ahead of the release of The Marvels. While the villain of the film is unknown, we can reveal an antagonist that is returning to plague Captain Marvel.

ComicBook.com can exclusively reveal the cover and solicit for August's Captain Marvel: Dark Tempest #2 by Ann Nocenti and Paolo Villanelli. We also have a design sheet/variant, with both covers featuring the classic Captain Marvel villain Nitro. The main cover is by Mike McKone and the design sheet/variant is by Paolo Villanelli. Nitro has a long history with the Captain Marvel moniker, feuding with and ultimately helping to kill Carol's predecessor, the late Mar-Vell.

What Is Captain Marvel: Dark Tempest About?

"I became curious about Carol Danvers during Kelly Sue DeConnick's iconic run on the book, because of how great her work is, but also at how deft Kelly Sue is at drawing in and embracing female readers," Ann Nocenti shared when Captain Marvel: Dark Tempest was announced. "Her Carol Corps is inspiring. Then I read some of Kelly Thompson's work on the book, and her stories are so much rollicking fun, I fell in love with Carol Danvers all over again. Captain Marvel is a sassy, funny, kick-ass hoot, and so much fun to write."

She added, "I came up with wild story set on an alien planet at the edge of a blackhole in space, but the space odyssey is tethered by Carol's friends (and a couple love interests) in Harpswell, Maine. Sarah Brunstad is a brilliant editor, she was inspiring to work with. You have a wacky idea? Sarah will help you make it happen. And Paolo Villanelli is a fabulous artist, he nails every panel, every scene, every issue. Literally, a dream artist to work with. Gorgeous art, plus together we are creating some new characters -- a duet of villains and a team of heroes -- and Paolo's designs are so tender, ferocious and cool, he's making it so easy to write this book. And we're re-designing a great Jim Starlin legacy character! So Captain Marvel gets swept up in space adventure with some doom and gloom teenagers who believe the planet's already wrecked, why bother building a family or career? Carol of course, gets that gleam in her eye, like, 'Game on, I'll show you how to live.'"

The solicitation and covers for Captain Marvel: Dark Tempest #2 are below.

(Photo: Marvel Comics)

(Photo: Marvel Comics)