Recalled Captain Underpants Graphic Novel Jumps in Price on eBay

The past year has brought some significant conversations regarding racism in America, some of which have included the ways that pieces of popular culture unintentionally perpetuate racism or harmful stereotypes. One of the latest pieces of media to be at the center of that debate has been The Adventures of Ook and Gluk: Kung-Fu Cavemen from the Future, a graphic novel that serves as a spinoff of the Captain Underpants franchise. Over the weekend, it was confirmed that Scholastic would no longer be publishing or distributing the graphic novel, after concerns that it contains stereotypes that help "perpetuate passive racism" towards the Asian community.

In the days since that decision was first announced by author and illustrator Dave Pilkey, copies of Ook and Gluk have since skyrocketed in price on secondhand marketplaces. As CBR recently pointed out, existing copies of the book are selling for at least $60 on eBay, with some even going for as much as $175 a copy.

This is the second time in the past month that a trend like this has become widespread, as a similar pattern happened with six Dr. Seuss books that were pulled from publication due to racist and offensive imagery. eBay ended up removing "hundreds" of recent listings tied to those books, as many tried to resell them and make a profit.

In the world of the Captain Underpants franchise, The Adventures of Ook and Gluk is a fictional comic book written by main characters George Beard and Harold Hutchins, which attempts to cover what they believe to be scientific facts. The book sees its cavemen characters learning kung-fu at a school in 2222 A.D., with representations of Asian characters and Asian culture that some have deemed problematic.

"About ten years ago I created a book about a group of friends who save the world using Kung Fu and the principles found in Chinese philosophy. The Adventures of Ook and Gluk: Kung-Fu Cavemen from the Future was intended to showcase diversity, equality, and non-violent conflict resolution," Pilkey's video apology reads. "But this week it was brought to my attention that this book also contains harmful racial stereotypes and passively racist imagery. I wanted to take this opportunity to publicly apologize for this. It was and is wrong and harmful to my Asian readers, friends, and family, and to all Asian people."

Pilkey also confirmed that the profits he and his wife earned from The Adventures of Ook and Gluk will be donated to charity, particularly to organizations that help combat anti-Asian racism.

"My wife and I pledge to donate all of my advance and royalties from the sale of The Adventures of Ook and Gluk: Kung-Fu Cavemen from the Future to charities that provide free books, art supplies, and theater for children in underserved communities; organizations that promote diversity in children’s books and publishing; and organizations designed to stop violence and hatred against Asians," Pilkey continued. "These non-profit charities include: We Need Diverse Books, The AAPI, and TheaterWorks USA, among others."