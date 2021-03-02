Dr. Seuss To Stop Publishing Six Books Due To Racist And Insensitive Imagery

✖

Dr. Seuss Enterprises revealed today that it is no longer publishing six Dr. Seuss books because of racist and insensitive imagery, though halting sales of these books is just one aspect of a larger focus. Those six books include And to Think That I Saw It On Mulberry Street, If I Ran the Zoom, McElligot's Pool, On Beyond Zebra!, Scrambled Eggs Super!, and The Cat's Quizzer, and the decision to stop publication and cease sales was made last year after months of discussion according to Dr. Seuss Enterprises' statement to the AP. They also revealed this is one part of a larger plan to make sure that the Dr. Seuss catalog supports all communities and families.

“These books portray people in ways that are hurtful and wrong,” Dr. Seuss Enterprises said in a statement. “Ceasing sales of these books is only part of our commitment and our broader plan to ensure Dr. Seuss Enterprises’ catalog represents and supports all communities and families."

"Dr. Seuss Enterprises listened and took feedback from our audiences including teachers, academics and specialists in the field as part of our review process. We then worked with a panel of experts, including educators, to review our catalog of titles,” the statement said.

Some of Dr. Seuss' books have received backlash in recent years, though this was also present in earlier advertising and illustrations. The National Education Association has emphasized Dr. Seuss for several years, and School Districts across the country have also moved away from Dr. Seuss.

“Research in recent years has revealed strong racial undertones in many books written/illustrated by Dr. Seuss,” the school district's statement read.

You can find the full statement from Dr. Seuss Enterprises below.

"Today, on Dr. Seuss’s Birthday, Dr. Seuss Enterprises celebrates reading and also our mission of supporting all children and families with messages of hope, inspiration, inclusion, and friendship.

We are committed to action. To that end, Dr. Seuss Enterprises, working with a panel of experts, including educators, reviewed our catalog of titles and made the decision last year to cease publication and licensing of the following titles: And to Think That I Saw It on Mulberry Street, If I Ran the Zoo, McElligot’s Pool, On Beyond Zebra!, Scrambled Eggs Super!, and The Cat’s Quizzer. These books portray people in ways that are hurtful and wrong.

Ceasing sales of these books is only part of our commitment and our broader plan to ensure Dr. Seuss Enterprises’s catalog represents and supports all communities and families."

While The Cat in the Hat has also received some criticism over the years, that book will continue to be published for now.

