Check Out Gene Ha’s Cover for Gail Simone’s The Wrong Earth One-Shot (Exclusive)

Ahoy Comics has provided ComicBook with an exclusive first look at Gene Ha’s variant cover for the upcoming one-shot The Wrong Earth: Trapped on Teen Planet from writer Gail Simone. The first of five one-shots to hit stores in the coming months from superstar creative teams, Trapped on a Teen Planet finds grim-and-gritty vigilante Dragonfly whisked to an Earth of teenagers, malt shops, love triangles, and nonstop jokes. Will they win him over-or will his violent methods infect their world? As you might guess from that description, the issue is inspired by Archie Comics, and each of the five upcoming one-shots will tie into the Wrong Earth multiverse in a slightly different way.

The issue is illustrated by Bill Morrison (The Simpsons), Walter Geovani (Red Sonja/ Tarzan), and Rob Lean (Smallville: Alien), with colors by Andy Troy, and lettering by Rob Steen. The Wrong Earth: Trapped on Teen Planet #1 will feature variant covers by both Gene Ha (Wonder Woman Historia: The Amazons) and Dan Parent (Veronica). The issue marks Simone’s Ahoy Comics debut.

“Gene is contributing variant covers to all five of our The Wrong Earth one-shots,” Peyer told ComicBook. “Taken together, they’re a suitable-for-framing portfolio of shots of our main cast. Sometimes I’m asked why we reprint our cover art on the back covers, minus logos, copy, and barcodes. Art like this is why.”

You can see the cover below.

“Tom Peyer and Jamal Igle created a clever premise with The Wrong Earth that is a deeply satisfying read. All it needed were more redheads,” said Simone when the project was announced. “Our story is about a town, a small town, and the people who live in the town, including an earnest ginger, who is sort of in love with two girls. From a distance, this town presents itself like so many other small towns all over the world: safe, decent, innocent. Get closer, though, and you start seeing the shadows, specifically the long, dark shadow of the Dragonfly.”

The Wrong Earth‘s multiverse-hopping event continues in four more one-shots:

THE WRONG EARTH: FAME & FORTUNE #1 from writer Mark Russell, artist Michael Montenat, colorist Andy Troy, and letterer Rob Steen. On sale in April, this comic from the writer of Billionaire Island provides a satirical look at two different versions of Richard Fame and how, despite the best and worst intentions, huge gobs of money determine their own results.

THE WRONG EARTH: PURPLE #1 from writer Stuart Moore, artist Fred Harper, and letterer Rob Steen. On sale in May, this one-shot introduces Earth-Kappa, a dark but glossy world of big hair, shoulder pads, Wall Street traders, rubber super-suits, and funk music. Get the funk up!

THE WRONG EARTH: CONFIDENCE MEN #1 by writer Mark Waid, artist Leonard Kirk, and letterer Rob Steen. On sale in June, it’s the tale of two sidekicks! On campy Earth-Alpha, circumstances force kid sidekick Stinger to become Dragonflyman’s mentor! On gritty Earth-Omega, Dragonfly and Stinger go to war-against each other!

THE WRONG EARTH: MEAT #1 from writer Tom Peyer, artist Greg Scott, and letterer Rob Steen, on sale in July. On campy Earth-Alpha, Dragonflyman and Stinger follow clues to foil the beef-themed crimes of Dr. Meat. On gritty Earth Omega, a tragedy compels Dragonfly to imprison a criminal in an abandoned slaughterhouse-just to have someone to talk to.

The Wrong Earth: Trapped on a Teen Planet #1 will be available in stores and online on March 4.