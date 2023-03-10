Nouns: Nountown Issue #1 Preview Revealed by Titan Comics (Exclusive)

Titan Comics invites readers to meet the Nouns in the first lettered preview of Nouns: Nountown #1. The playground-style humor comes courtesy of writer David Leach (Psycho Gran), artist Danny Schlitz, and Nouns DAO. A mission statement of the open-source brand is to fund "amazing ideas from amazing people," with Nouns: Nountown #1 representing one of those amazing ideas. Nouns are online tokens, available for anyone to use, with a special voting mechanism that allows any member to propose and vote for what to use the Treasury for. ComicBook.com has the exclusive preview of Nouns: Nountown #1, which finds a group of interesting characters trying to find their way to the middle of Nowhere.

The witty dialogue between the characters is on display in the first lettered preview pages. To give you an idea of what type of characters we're dealing with, there are people with a fox for a head, a taco for a head, and a magic hat for a head. They eventually run into a custodian who tells them to close their eyes, click their heels together, and repeat, "There's no place like Nountown, there's no place like Nountown." After repeating these words and turning around, the magnificent-looking Nountown appears out of thin air.

"It's the Marx Brothers meets Hellzapoppin' meets Apocalypse Now meets Death in Venice, if Venice was an insane theme-park designed by Sid and Marty Krofft," writer David Leach said when Nouns: Nountown was announced. "Expect a deeply moving coming-of-age drama about a small town thimble sales-men caught up in a politically charged espionage caper involving a stolen atom bomb, a signed picture of the pope and a man with a fox for a head. I've finally been given a chance to craft an intimate and deeply personal human interest docu-drama about life in a Cornish cream miners community during the era of the Tolpuddle Martyrs in the 1830s and I could be happier. Nouns: Nountown will be a six-issue miniseries featuring the Nouns in their first comic book adventure. Expect a level of relentless, manic mayhem and idiotic behavior previously undreamt of."

The exclusive preview of Nouns: Nountown #1 is below. The issue goes on sale April 26th.