Love Kills: Titan Comics Announces Urban Horror Noir Graphic Novel by Danilo Beyruth (Exclusive)

Acclaimed comic book creator Danilo Beyruth is putting his talents towards a new urban horror noir graphic novel at Titan Comics. The Brazilian artist has worked for publishers like Marvel Comics and Image Comics, and is currently collaborating with former DC Publisher Dan DiDio on Frank Miller Presents Ancient Enemies, a prestige superhero sci-fi series that debuted in November. Beyruth's upcoming graphic novel will see him carry both the writing and art duties, as he dives into the supernatural world of vampires.

ComicBook.com can exclusively announce Love Kills, by writer/artist Danilo Beyruth for Titan Comics. The cover by Beyruth features a female vampire named Helena, one of the protagonists of Love Kills. The title of the graphic novel is in a pinkish-red tone, with what can appear like drops of blood dripping off of its letters. Helena's left claws are also extended. Two preview pages come in black and white, with the first featuring what appears to be a male vampire raging out in a medical room, with its sharp fangs at the ready and muscles bulging as it lets out a loud roar. The second and final preview page shows Helena sitting alone at a bar as people casually go about their business.

You can find the cover, solicit, and preview pages for Danilo Beyruth's Love Kills below. It goes on sale in September from Titan Comics.