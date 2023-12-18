Conan the Barbarian #9 Covers Revealed By Titan Comics (Exclusive)

Conan the Barbarian is going to kick off a new story arc next year, and ComicBook.com has an exclusive look at the covers for the opening salvo. The Robert E. Howard creation found a new home at Titan Comics after spending some time over at Marvel, with Titan launching a new volume of Conan the Barbarian earlier this year. Writer Jim Zub (Avengers, Dungeons & Dragons) and artist Roberto de la Torre (Invincible Iron Man, King-Size Conan) are the creative team on Conan the Barbarian, and next April will see a brand-new story arc that's perfect for new readers. Covers for the ninth issue give a glimpse at the drama in store for Conan.

ComicBook.com has the exclusive first look at April's covers for Conan the Barbarian #9. This new story arc is titled "The Age Unconquered," and teases Conan taking a journey that's riddled with dark secrets of the past. The four covers feature art by Mike Deodato, E.M. Gist, Roberto de la Torre, and Chris Moreno.

Savage Sword of Conan announced by Titan Comics

Following the success of Conan the Barbarian, Titan Comics and Heroic Signatures are continuing their collaboration with a new volume of Savage Sword of Conan. The first issue coming out in February features a new Conan story from John Arcudi and Max Von Fafner, a Solomon Kane story written and drawn by Patch Zircher, a prose story from Jim Zub, pin-up art, and more. The three covers come from Joe Jusko, Gerado Zaffino, and Max Von Fafner.

"Ever since we announced the launch of this new comic book line, fans and creators alike have been clamouring for the return of this iconic title – ONLY if it was in its original B&W anthology magazine format," said editor Matt Murray when The Savage Sword of Conan was first announced at San Diego Comic-Con. "It's been a really tough secret to keep that we at Heroic Signatures and Titan Comics have actually been planning on that all along, but it can be a tough skull to crack on a few levels. We hope that we can live up to the expectations, as well as the legacy of the classic book, and think that with the writers and artists we already have on board (and those we're still talking to) we can forge a new and exciting chapter in CONAN's savage story."

The covers for Conan the Barbarian #9 can be found below. The issue goes on sale April 24, 2024. Order links can be found at Previews World and Forbidden Planet.