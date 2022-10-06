Top 10 Comic Books Rising in Value in the Last Week Include Wolverine, Wolverine, and More Wolverine

Woah there, bub, be careful. This Top Ten contains sharp wit, unbreakable skeletons, crazy regeneration factors, sharp blades, and chimichangas. That's right, bub, this week's list is HEAVY with Wolverine and Deadpool action as a new Deadpool 3 announcement broke the internet. Everything they've touched together has been hotter than the sun and flying online and out of back issue bins. Sprinkle in a small purple dragon, some Dr. Aphra shenanigans, and a dash more Wolverine, and you have yourself a Top Ten list!

Want to know what comic books are trending each week and why? COVRPRICE.COM uses live sales analytics to identify and compile the most robust market price guide, highlighting the weekly top trending comics. No opinions. Just data. Each week, they present a newly updated list of the TOP 10 COMICS. These trends are due to rumors, fan-favorite covers, story-driven content, and content-related news.

Check out this week's TOP 10 ON YOUTUBE. Please like and subscribe!

(Photo: COVRPRICE)

#10: WOLVERINE #1 | MARVEL | 1982 | It took eight years for the ragin' Canadian, aka Wolverine, to get his own series. Eight years! And a limited series, no less! Less popular characters have debuted with more. Yet four issues didn't stop Wolverine from cementing his hold upon the comic fandom. But bub, this series came out swinging, with a fantastic story from Chris Claremont and the ever-popular art from Frank Miller. There's a reason Wolverine became a favorite of many, and that started with this book, for the most part. We tracked it at a high sale of $800 for a CGC 9.8 with a raw NM FMV of $145.

#9: WOLVERINE ANNUAL '99 #1 | MARVEL | 1999 | One of many fantastic battles between the two Weapon X projects, this one reigns at the top for many. It was prime Deadpool, with jokes for days and an arsenal to match. When Wolverine decides its payback time for Deadpool after he punched Kitty Pride in the face in their previous fight, they throw down. Some Werewolves get involved, another guy turns into a regular wolf after breaking some laws, and yeah. It's weird. It's bombastic. It's fantastic. It's the 90's. This was a significant introduction for many to Deadpool, as young fans of Wolverine were enamored with the quippy Merc with a Mouth. Not to mention, fans in this day and age have been able to pick up copies for relatively cheap before the news. We tracked it at a high sale of $127 for a CGC 9.8 and a raw NM FMV of $23.

#8: WOLVERINE #1 | MARVEL | 1988 | Marvel was slacking back in the day. A full 14 years after his debut in Hulk #181, Wolverine FINALLY got his first solo ongoing series. What an incredible journey for the character, to be sure. While his fans have always included this book in his grouping of early keys, it certainly took 5th or even 6th fiddle to some of his more premium books. Relatively attainable and sporting a fantastic new villain, storyline, and overall development of Wolverine, this book has always been a favorite. With the recent news, it has become even more so! We tracked it at a high sale of $550 for a CGC 9.8 and an NM FMV of $82.

#7: DISNEY KINGDOMS: FIGMENT #1 | MARVEL | 2014 | Deadline recently reported that "A Disney film is in the works featuring the character Figment, a small purple dragon who serves as the mascot of Epcot's Imagination Pavilion in Orlando. The feature hails from Seth Rogen's Point Grey with Pokémon Detective Pikachu's Dan Hernandez, and Benji Samit set to write, Deadline has learned." We tracked it at a high sale of $30 for an NM raw copy. The 1:25 and 1:50 covers for Figment's first comic appearance are trending.

#6: THE NEW MUTANTS #98 | MARVEL | 1991 | Deadpool is back in the news, you say? Yeah, and so is his first appearance! Deadpool's first appearance saw a huge boost during the Covid comic boom before trending back into more affordable territory over the past year. However, that may not last long, thanks to the recently announced third film in the franchise. Not only does his 3rd outing reportedly feature the return of Hugh Jackman as Wolverine, but it will also be the first time the Merc with a Mouth will appear in the MCU. What a proud pappa Rob Leifeld must be. The community is immensely excited, quickly making this the most anticipated film right now. We tracked it at a high sale of $1,600 for a CGC 9.8 and a raw NM FMV of $380.

#5: WOLVERINE #155 | MARVEL | 2000 | This book is prime Rob Liefeld. Interior artist, cover artist, and writer, this book had his name all over it. Fitting for the creator of Deadpool. Boy, does he bring his A-game with this epic cover and "All Along the Watchtower" storyline featuring yet another matchup between Deadpool and Wolverine. Not necessarily a hero or villain quite yet, Deadpool was still being developed. With the announcement, fans and collectors have been grabbing every meeting between the two titans they can, including some more affordable books such as this fun Liefeld homage to McFarlane's Incredible Hulk #340 cover. We tracked it at a high sale of $275 for a CGC 9.8 and a raw NM FMV of $81.

#4: WOLVERINE #154 | MARVEL | 2000 | Part 1 of Liefeld's "All Along the Watchtower" storyline and previous book to our previous entry, we have yet another matchup of the two mutants. After parting on good terms in their last meeting (Wolverine Annual 1999), the two get in an altercation, and ANOTHER epic fight ensues. This time, Deadpool gets the upper hand on our dear short hairy friend in Wolverine after being relatively evenly matched. We tracked it at a high sale of $140 for a CGC 9.8 and a raw NM FMV of $24. Yet another affordable 'key' pertaining to Deadpool and Wolverine.

#3: THE X-MEN PREMIUM EDITION – TOYS R US #1 | MARVEL | 1993 | Several sources cite this as Deadpool and Wolverine's first meeting and battle. So, we grabbed our copies and read them together as a team. First, it does appear to be in continuity. And it does feature the first meeting of Deadpool and the X-Men. Deadpool appears in nine panels as a member of the Brotherhood of Evil Mutants and directly interacts with Cyclops and Gambit. However, and here's the kicker, Deadpool and Wolverine have no interaction (verbal or physical) with each other. Those points have created a grey area and left room for debate. Does that count if they're in the same room together, fighting? One panel shows Deadpool amongst the X-Men, deciding to bow out of the fight, whereas Wolverine is in the distant background fighting the blob. So, what do you think? Is this a first meeting? The market clearly favors Wolverine #88, with a cool cover and a dedicated issue to both Deadpool and Wolverine talking and fighting. Yet, this book was still able to get significant traction due to its minor key status of officially meeting the X-Men. It doesn't hurt that this also had a MUCH lower buy-in at around $4 last week. We tracked it at a high sale of $110 for a CGC 9.6 and a current raw FMV of $11.

#2: STAR WARS: DOCTOR APHRA #24 – RICKIE YAGAWA | MARVEL | 2022 | Star Wars lore is ever-growing, giving the fandom more to research, talk about, and collect as time passes. With the release of this book, we received the first appearance of the Dark Seekers, members of the Sith who wield red lightsabers. Many may confuse them with the Inquisitors, yet they stand apart. The Dark Seekers are meant to protect the Sith from other threats instead of hunting Jedi while also aiming to eliminate the Ascendant, even worse bad guys than the Sith, in several ways. They're a fantastic addition to Star Wars canon and one the fans should be after. We tracked it at a high sale of $30 for an NM+ raw copy and an NM FMV of $17.

#1: WOLVERINE #88 – DELUXE EDITION | MARVEL | 1994 | This week, the internet was ON FIRE upon the announcement of DEADPOOL 3 and the inclusion and return of Hugh Jack's Wolverine. This unexpected news makes sense to follow D23 as it would have overshadowed the entire event. And they knew that. While Deadpool and Wolverine's key books are seeing brisk sales, this issue received immense attention. Why? Well, you probably know by now, but this issue features Wolverine and Deadpool's first direct meeting and battle. We tracked a massive 296 copies sold (in just 4 days) with a high sale of $810 for a CGC 9.8 and a current raw NM FMV of $115.

And THAT's your TOP 10 COMICS OF THE WEEK for 10/3/22! Want to see what made the RUNNER-UP list? Check it out HERE.