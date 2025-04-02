Daredevil: Cold Day in Hell #1 Already Feels Like a Defining Daredevil Story (Review)

What an opening issue for Daredevil: Cold Day in Hell. It’s not often that you get two creators at the absolute apex of their abilities, but that’s what we have from the duo of Charles Soule and Steve McNiven. It’s cool to read how long this project has been in the pipeline, and how Soule switched things up by giving McNiven more creative freedom to guide the story. The final result is truly epic, and comes at the perfect time with Daredevil: Born Again streaming on Disney+. Naturally, if you’re watching that, then Daredevil: Cold Day in Hell is the perfect companion piece.

Let’s start with that opening sequence. An older Matt Murdock making his way to a cemetery to talk to a deceased friend. At least, that’s what we’re led to believe. It could have been several different characters in that grave, with my money going to Foggy Nelson. Why else would Matt go through all that trouble of visiting on a cold day? But nope, it’s not Foggy. I won’t spoil the surprise, but it’s an early sign that this isn’t your typical Daredevil story.

Something else working in favor of Daredevil: Cold Day in Hell #1 is that while it follows the formula of other futuristic tales, it does bob and weave so it doesn’t feel too familiar. Like with Matt beginning the story without his powers, and then a strange explosion suddenly gifting them back to him. It almost mirrors how a young Matt Murdock first got his powers. There are little nuggets set up to be explained at a later date, with the biggest being the meaning behind “deebees.” Maybe it’s something obvious that I’m not catching, but I have no idea what that is referring to. Whatever they are, they must be behind New York being in such an awful state.

Things don’t really pick up until the explosion and Matt turning back into Daredevil. The sequence of Matt’s hearing abilities flooding his body all at once, and Matt going back to his training with Stick to harness his special powers, is breathtaking to watch. The chaotic display of red circles slowly calming down and then turning to slim, solid black lines is something that could be overlooked if you’re quickly reading through the issue. But if you actually sit with each page, they mean so much more.

Other big moments include Captain America saving a mystery girl in the subway explosion, the girl’s importance to the overall story, and what’s happened between Bullseye and Punisher. It’s one big reveal after another in Daredevil: Cold Day in Hell, ending with a beautiful shot of Matt back in the red suit swinging over the rooftops. It’s a one-page spread that is worthy of a poster. Also, don’t skip out on reading through the extra content at the back of the issue. The creative team pulls back the curtain on how the book came together, with looks at Soule’s script and McNiven’s early thumbnails that turned into a finished product.

Daredevil: Cold Day in Hell #1 is prestige storytelling at its finest, and a must-read for anyone who considers themselves a Daredevil fan.

Rating: 5 out of 5

Published by Marvel Comics

On April 2, 2025

Written by Charles Soule

Art by Steve McNiven

Colors by Steve McNiven

Letters by VC’s Clayton Cowles