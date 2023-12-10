Marvel Previews New Daredevil Series

Daredevil is getting another series. As a part of Marvel's winter event, the Woman Without Fear is getting a tie-in spinoff titled Daredevil: Gang Wars, following the eponymous vigilante as she tries to curb crime in the Big Apple. The House of Ideas recently released a preview for the series, teasing Matt Murdock's involvement in the story and Daredevil's role in event as a whole.

"THE HEAT IS ON IN HELL'S KITCHEN! ELEKTRA NATCHIOS, former assassin turned DAREDEVIL, has been recruited by the Amazing Spider-Man to stop New York City from tearing itself apart as every mobster and super villain in town go to war! And Elektra is the only thing standing in the way of Hell's Kitchen's annihilation at the hands of a dangerous new gang—the HEAT—whose violent schemes from the pages of DAREDEVIL unfold!"

Written by: Erica Schultz

Art by: Sergio Fernandez Dávila, Sean Parsons, Ceci de la Cruz

Cover by: Sergio Fernandez Dávila, Sean Parsons, Ceci de la Cruz

Page Count: 40 Pages

Release Date: December 13, 2023

Keep scrolling to see a preview for Daredevil: Gang Wars #1!