Top 10 Comic Books Rising in Value in the Last Week Include Daredevil and a Lot of X-Men

The X-Men make an enormous splash by taking over more than half of our top ten list this week! First off, we have the first appearance of the Hellverine and Armor. Then we get two awesome covers featuring X-23 and a new X-Men character by Peach Momoko. The last two books are at the very top of our list and contain major spoilers, so read at your own risk! The Bad Batch are back at it again, and hype continues to build for Marvel's first TV-MA streaming show! Arthur Adams has gifted us a phenomenal Mary Jane cover, and a murderous bear leaves their mark at the top of our lists!

#10 GHOST RIDER #17 – BJORN BARENDS | MARVEL | 2023 When Marvel first announced The Hellverine, very few people took the character seriously. As Hellverine became more popular, this book became harder to track down as fans have caught wind of the cameo appearance hidden behind this fantastic cover! We tracked it at a high sale of $63 for a raw copy and a current raw NM FMV of $39.

#9 X-FORCE #46 – JEFF DEKAL (1:25) | MARVEL | 2023 Not every book must be a key to be in our top ten! Some books deliver a fantastic cover that everyone needs in their collection, like this one! Jeff Dekal illustrates a beautifully contrasting image of X-23. This cover is also a retailer incentive, making it that much more difficult to find. While the hunt continues, we tracked it at a high sale of $74 for a raw copy and a current raw NM FMV of $52.

#8 DAREDEVIL #9 | MARVEL | 1999 The first trailer for Echo has been released and generated hype over the new show. So many positives surround this show that it makes sense that Maya Lopez's first appearance is seeing its second week on our top ten list! A CGC 9.8 copy achieved an impressive high sale of $200, with the current fair market value for a raw NM copy standing at $79.

#7 STAR WARS: HYPERSPACE STORIES #10 – TOM FOWLER – REGULAR | DARK HORSE | 2023 The Bad Batch was a hit when it arrived on Disney+. This book marks their first comic book debut and is moving fast in the aftermarket! The Bad Batch has a strong fandom, and it shows a high sale of $80 for a CGC 9.8 copy and a current raw NM FMV of $10.

#6 ASTONISHING X-MEN #4 – BEAST COVER | MARVEL | 2004 Peach Momoko has built a huge fanbase with her artwork. Her next big project, ULTIMATE X-MEN, will feature a new X-Men team. The mutant, Armor, will lead that new team, and her significance in this series has shined a light back on her first appearance. We tracked it at a high sale of $64 for a CGC 9.6 copy and a current raw FN FMV of $3.

#5 THE AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #37 – ARTHUR ADAMS (1:25) | MARVEL | 2023 No, this issue is not a minor or major key. It is simply great artwork and a notable artist. Aside from the great cover work, this book is a retailer variant and the return of the spidey-variant Rek-Rap. A couple of funhouse villains debut in this issue, but their importance is yet to be determined in the overarching story. In the meantime, we tracked it at a high sale of $40 for a raw copy and a current raw NM FMV of $29.

#4 BENEATH THE TREES WHERE NOBODY SEES #1 – PATRICK HORVATH – COVER A | IDW | 2023 The cuddly serial killer bear, known as Samantha, is causing quite a stir. It is because this book is heating up on the aftermarket! The main reason for this is due to the perceived scarcity of the issue. However, recent reports have indicated that there may be more copies out there that retailers still need to release (due to the immediate hype). Please take this rumor with a grain of salt, but it is worth a trip to your local comic shop to see if any more issues have hit the racks! We tracked it at a high sale of $30 for a raw copy and a current raw NM FMV of $14.

#3 X-MEN #27 – PEACH MOMOKO – NEW CHAMPIONS | MARVEL | 2023 Last month, a series of covers was released that fell under the banner of "New Champions". Of all the covers, Maystorm was the first to be taken from concept to featured in a comic book. Momoko announced that Maystorm will be a permanent part of her ULTIMATE X-MEN series. This announcement immediately lit a fire under this book and sent it to the top of our lists as fans rushed to pick up a copy of Maystorm's first cover appearance! We tracked it at a high sale of $25 for a raw copy and a current raw NM FMV of $24.

#2 X-MEN #164 | MARVEL | 1982 ***SPOILER ALERT*** While this book is still hot, it is still trailing behind X-MEN 164 – NEWSSTAND. Collectors typically find newsstand copies of books more challenging to find and, therefore, more exclusive. In the case of this issue, the two variants are fairly neck-in-neck in terms of value. We tracked it at a high sale of $255 for a CGC 9.8 copy and a current raw VF FMV of $27.

#1 X-MEN #164 – NEWSSTAND | MARVEL | 1982 ***SPOILER ALERT*** Everyone agrees that the end credit scenes for The Marvels were essential to the overall direction of the MCU. The scene featured an alternate universe version of Maria Rambeau, Monica Rambeau's mother as Binary. In the comic books, Carol Danvers portrays this role. The MCU has revamped characters in the past, and it looks like Binary is the latest to receive a redesign. Nevertheless, fans are excited about her future in the MCU, favoring the newsstand copy over the direct. We tracked it at a high sale of $160 for a raw copy and a current raw VF FMV of $33.

