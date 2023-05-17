Dark Horse Reveals First Look at Black Hammer: The End (Exclusive)

The world of Black Hammer is back and bigger than ever with Black Hammer: The End, and we've got your exclusive first look! Dark Horse Comics is bringing back the Eisner Award-winning franchise with a new six-issue event series, and the story will pick up right where Black Hammer Reborn left off. Black Hammer: The End is written by Jeff Lemire with artwork and colors by Malachi Ward and lettering by Nate Piekos, and the issue will also feature a variant cover by artist David Rubin. You can check out two of the issue's slick covers below, and you can pick up the issue when it hit stores this August.

Black Hammer: The End will introduce new stakes and new heroes, but will also bring back elements longtime fans have loved. Lemire has been building this particular story for years, and as a result, this will not just serve as a conclusion of current threads but also as a new launching point for the future. You can find the official description for Black Hammer: The End below.

(Photo: Dark Horse Comics)

"In this multi-timeline, world-hopping adventure, we find new stakes, new heroes, and the long-awaited return to Black Hammer Farm. The Weber family reunites and faces new challenges and villains in Jeff Lemire's biggest event in the Black Hammer series thus far!"

(Photo: Dark Horse Comics)

"Black Hammer Reborn left the Black Hammer Universe on quite a cliffhanger," says writer Jeff Lemire," and now we'll find out what happens next! Black Hammer: The End is a story I've been building across the various Black Hammer books for years now. It will pull storylines, and characters, from all the various series into one massive story which will both be a conclusion of all we've been doing, but also usher in a fresh start, and a whole new beginning, for the Black Hammer Universe!"

For those unfamiliar with Black Hammer Reborn, you can find the official description for Black Hammer Reborn #1 below.

"The Eisner Award-winning superhero saga returns in this ongoing series picking up twenty years later with new series artist Caitlin Yarsky. Now, it's twenty years later, and Lucy, and the world, have moved on. Living in the suburbs of Spiral City, Lucy is married and has children. But all is not blissful. Her marriage is falling apart, her job has reached a dead end, and for mysterious reasons, she hasn't picked up the hammer in years. But, as her domestic life begins to crumble, the secrets of the last twenty years, and the reasons Lucy really gave up being Black Hammer, begin to resurface, threatening her family, and the peace she has tried hard to find for herself."

Black Hammer #1 (of 6) will hit comic stores on August 30th, 2023, and is available for pre-order now for $3.99.

Are you excited for the return of Black Hammer? Let us know in the comments and as always you can talk all things comics with me on Twitter @MattAguilarCB!