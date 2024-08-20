Dark Horse Reveals First Look at Canto Volume 5: A Place Like Home (Exclusive)

Canto’s whirlwind journey has taken many unexpected turns along the way, and now the final confrontation in the Shrouded Man saga is finally here. Dark Horse Comics’ Canto: A Place like Home #6 will bring this story to a close, and the finale chapter of this adventure can be read all in one place in the upcoming Canto: A Place Like Home Volume 5. ComicBook has your exclusive first look at several gorgeous variant covers from the epic sixth issue of the series (including a delightful homage to Calvin and Hobbes), but we also have your first look at the upcoming hardcover Canto: A Place Like This Vol. 5. You can check out all of the new covers on the next slide, and you can pick up both books later this year.

The End Is Near

The clockwork knight has proved he will do everything in his power to stop his nemesis from taking over New Arcana, and it’s all led to A Place Like Home. Now that he’s confronted the Shrouded Man and led his own army into battle, it all comes down to this one moment, and you can find the official description for Canto: A Place like Home #6 below.

“After 29 issues over five years, Canto’s quest reaches its conclusion. He’s made friends, found allies, and explored the strangest corners of the Unnamed World. He’s faced the Shrouded Man to demand his people’s hearts. He’s led an army into war. Now, with freedom within reach, we will finally answer the question . . . how does it end?”

Canto: A Place Like Home features the dream team of series co-creators David M. Booher (Killer Queens) and Drew Zucker, (The House), as well as colorist Vittorio Astone, (Heist), and letterer Andworld Design. The series features covers by Zucker, Djet Stephane, and FLOPS, and you can find those and the Hardcover reveal on the next slide.

Canto: A Place Like Home #4 lands in comic stores on September 4th, while issue #5 hits comic stores on October 16th. Issue 6 then lands on November 20th, and the hardcover will release on March 11th, 2025 in bookstores and March 12th, 2025 in comic stores.

