Dark Horse Reveals First Look at Canto Volumes 3 and 4 (Exclusive)

The wonderful adventures of Canto have come to Dark Horse Comics in brand new hardcover editions, and now we've got your exclusive first look at Volumes 3 and 4. Today Dark Horse has revealed the new covers and full details for Canto Volume 3: Tales of The Unnamed World and Canto Volume 4: Lionhearted, which are set to arrive in stores in July and August of 2024. Volume 3 features series co-creators David M. Booher (Killer Queens) and Drew Zucker, (The House), as well as colorist Vittorio Astone, (Heist), Sebastián Píriz (Heavy Metal), Liana Kangas, Jorge Corona, Shawn Daley, and letterer Andworld Design, and will bridge the gap between The Hollow Men and Volume 4 Lionhearted. Lionhearted then continues the story in epic fashion, and you can find both covers below.

Canto Volume 3 collects Canto and the City of Giants and both issues of Canto: Tales of the Unnamed World, and picks up when Canto is still trying to recover from the battle with the Shrouded Man. Canto still needs to assemble a team for that approaching battle, and who better to have by your side than the fearsome Giants? To make that happen though, he'll have to take down another lethal threat.

(Photo: Dark Horse Comics)

That leads into Volume 4: Lionhearted, which takes place after Canto has already given so much to take down The Shrouded Man. Canto is closer than ever though, holding a weapon that could finally take him down, but he'll need to enlist the help of his former captors to fight back, and it's a race against the clock to make it happen. You can find both official descriptions for Volumes 3 and 4 below.

(Photo: Dark Horse Comics)

"Canto Volume 3: Tales of The Unnamed World finds Canto, still on the mend following his first confrontation with the Shrouded Man, searching for allies to stand by his side in their inevitable final battle. And what better allies could one ask for than the fearsome Giants? But to earn their allegiance, he'll need to solve the Labyrinth outside their city and slay the monster that lurks at its heart! Then, Canto and his friends must cross a bridge guarded by a mysterious bard. The price to pass? A story never heard in all the world!

Then, in Canto Volume 4: Lionhearted, after making the ultimate sacrifice, Canto bears a weapon that could defeat the Shrouded Man and free all the inhabitants of the Unnamed World. He races to find the hidden settlement of his former slavers to enlist them as allies in the coming war. That is, if the Shrouded Man doesn't find them first."

Canto Volume 3: Tales of the Unnamed World (Canto and the City of Giants) spans 144 pages and will arrive in a hardcover edition with extra sketches and in-process pieces in bookstores on July 30th, 2024. Then it will land in comic shops on July 31st, 2024. You can pre-order now, and it will retail for $29.99.



Canto Volume 4: Lionhearted includes 160 pages and includes behind-the-scenes extras in a hardcover edition, and it will hit bookstores on August 27th, 2024. It will then land in comic shops on August 28th, 2024, and will retail for $29.99.

Are you excited for Canto Volume 3: Tales of the Unnamed World and Canto Volume 4: Lionhearted? Let us know in the comments!