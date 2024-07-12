Canto Team Reunites for New Horror One-Shot The Feeding (Exclusive)

The fan-favorite Canto team of writer David M. Booher (Canto, Ghostbusters, Rain) and artist Drew Zucker (Canto, The House) are teaming up for a new one-shot, and this time they are jumping into the world of horror with The Feeding. Described as a throwback to the vibes of Tales from the Crypt and Creepshow, The Feeding has been a labor of love and a chance to try something completely different for the team, and fans will be able to dive in this Halloween when the book hits stores, courtesy of Syzygy Publishing. To get you even more hyped for the collaboration, we’ve got your exclusive first look at the upcoming one-shot’s cover and a full preview of the interiors as well, and you can check out everything starting on the next slide.

Something Completely Different

“The twisted one-shot of The Feeding has been a labor of love, which says a lot about two horror hounds like me and Drew Zucker,” said David M. Booher. “What started over beers at New York Comic Con found its nascent life in crowdfunding, and now will blossom with Syzygy Publishing and Image Comics. Huge thanks to eternal comics champion Chris Ryall, who didn’t hesitate when we asked about bringing our story to a wider audience. Drew and I couldn’t be more excited. This Halloween, readers are in for a bloody treat!”

“It’s always exciting to see projects that start small, grow and evolve the way they do,” said Drew Zucker. “In the case of The Feeding, having the opportunity to bring the entire Canto team back to try something totally different has been an exciting process, only made better by having the chance to work with Chris Ryall and Syzygy. We couldn’t be more delighted to welcome readers into the dark and twisted web horrors we’ve crafted this Halloween.”

What Is The Feeding About?

In this extra-length horror one-shot, Nolan Ward has done everything to forget his disturbing past. Drinking. Drugs. Day-trading. Sex. And still, that past has caught up with him in the form of a twisted painting called The Feeding..which eats people. And it’s hungry. Can Nolan stop this demon, or will he be devoured like so many others before him?

“I was happy to first help bring Canto to life with David and Drew, and then to again work with David on Syzygy’s launch title, Rain,” said Chris Ryall, Syzygy Publishing’s co-founder, “and I couldn’t be happier to continue the relationship with both David and Drew by releasing The Feeding through Syzygy in October. The story they’ve crafted is inventive, beautifully illustrated, and disturbing in all the right kinds of ways, too.”

The Feeding will land in stores on October 23rd.

