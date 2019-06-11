Canto #1 Sells Out, Going Back to Second Printing

IDW Publishing’s Canto #1, an all-ages fantasy title from co-creators David M. Booher (Powerless, Alien Bounty Hunter) and Drew Zucker (The House, Skybreaker), sold out at the distribution level, and IDW is rushing out a second printing. The new printing will feature a new cover from artist Vittorio Astone, which you can see below. Astone is the colorist on the series.

“Vittorio stepped up to do the cover for us!” Booher and Zucker said in a statement for ComicBook.com. “He’s a terrific artist in addition to a stellar colorist (Maxwell’s Demons from Vault), so we’re very excited.”

Here is the official synopsis for the series, which IDW says was inspired by Dante’s Inferno and L. Frank Baum’s The Wizard of Oz: “Enslaved for generations, Canto’s people once had hearts. Now they have clocks. When slavers damage a little tin girl’s clock beyond repair, Canto must brave the darkest corners of his hostile world to bring back her heart. Can he overcome the dangers that await to save the one he loves?”

“The fact that Canto has sold out is truly amazing, and I can’t express my thanks to the retailers and readers who were willing to give our little tin hero a shot,” said artist and co-creator Drew Zucker. “In an age where there are so many choices of content, for people to give something new a shot feels kind of rare; so to all of you who are coming on this ride with us THANK YOU and we can’t wait to show you what else we have planned.”

“I’ve been completely floored by the initial response to Canto,” said writer and co-creator David M. Booher. “The entire team has worked so hard behind the scenes, and it’s truly humbling to see others connect with our little tin hero the way we have. I’m so grateful to all the retailers and readers who have taken a chance on a brand new story. I can’t thank you enough. Issue 1 is just the beginning of Canto’s quest, and I can’t wait to see the reaction to what’s in store.”

Besides Inferno and Oz, the series also feels a little bit like it incorporates elements of The Dark Crystal, He-Man and the Masters of the Universe, and The Maxx, although that might just be our own ’80s and early-’90s nostalgia glasses coloring a timeless fantasy story.

Canto #1 will be on sale on June 26, with the second printing variant coming soon. You can get it at your local comic shop or via ComiXology.