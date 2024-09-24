Dark Horse Reveals Plants vs. Zombies Volume 23 First Look Preview (Exclusive)
Dark Horse Reveals First Look Preview of the Plants vs. Zombies Volume 23: Zapped Hardcover
The Plants vs. Zombies crew is back with new adventures, and we've got your exclusive first look at the newest entry in the franchise! Dark Horse Comics is keeping the fun rolling along with a new graphic novel, and the latest entry is titled Plants vs. Zombies Volume 23: Zapped. Dealing with zombies is always a challenge, but when they start to arrive in droves and out of nowhere, the quest for answers begins in earnest. As for the reason, that is thanks to a new machine called (aptly) the ZAP, standing for Zombies Automatically Produced, and it could overwhelm Neightborville for good. You can check out a full preview of the new graphic novel on the next slide.
The Power of the ZAP
More and more custard pies and zombies are appearing seemingly out of thin air every day! The custard pies are pretty nice, but these zombies are becoming a real problem! It's almost like these Zombies are Automatically Produced, so Patrice, Nate, and Crazy Dave will have to get to the bottom of things before Neighborville is "Zapped" beyond recovery!
Eisner Award-winning writer Paul Tobin collaborates with the amazing artist Christianne Gillenardo-Goudreau for a brand-new Plants vs. Zombies original graphic novel, with lavish lettering by Eisner-nominated Steve Dutro and gorgeous colors by Heather Breckel!
Creators
Writer: Paul Tobin
Artist: Christianne Gillenardo-Goudreau
Colorist: Heather Breckel
Letterer: Steve Dutro
Cover Artist: Christianne Gillenardo-Goudreau
Genre: Humor, Kids
Publication Date: October 09, 2024
Format: Full color, 88 pages; Hardcover; 6" x 9"
Price: $12.99
Age range: 8+
ISBN-10:
1-50672-848-0
ISBN-13:
978-1-50672-848-3
Plants vs. Zombies Volume 23: Zapped lands in comic stores on October 9th, and you can check out the full preview on the next slide.
Are you excited for new Plants vs. Zombies adventures? You can talk all things comics and gaming with me on Threads and Twitter @mattaguilarcb!
Main Cover
Pie To The Face
Teaming Up
Zombies Set Sail
Causing Chaos
Overwhelmed
The Zap
Trending Now:
-
1Jujutsu Kaisen Epilogue Confirms a Big Revival and an Even Bigger Death
-
2Popular PlayStation RPG Only $2.99 for a Limited Time After 90% Discount
-
3Ed Boon Says NetherRealm's Next Game Has Been in Development for 3 Years (Exclusive)
-
4Jujutsu Kaisen "Will Continue" According to New Teaser
-
5Why Is There an Asterisk in Marvel's Thunderbolts* Title?