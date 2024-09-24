Dark Horse Reveals Plants vs. Zombies Volume 23 First Look Preview (Exclusive)

The Plants vs. Zombies crew is back with new adventures, and we've got your exclusive first look at the newest entry in the franchise! Dark Horse Comics is keeping the fun rolling along with a new graphic novel, and the latest entry is titled Plants vs. Zombies Volume 23: Zapped. Dealing with zombies is always a challenge, but when they start to arrive in droves and out of nowhere, the quest for answers begins in earnest. As for the reason, that is thanks to a new machine called (aptly) the ZAP, standing for Zombies Automatically Produced, and it could overwhelm Neightborville for good. You can check out a full preview of the new graphic novel on the next slide.

The Power of the ZAP

More and more custard pies and zombies are appearing seemingly out of thin air every day! The custard pies are pretty nice, but these zombies are becoming a real problem! It's almost like these Zombies are Automatically Produced, so Patrice, Nate, and Crazy Dave will have to get to the bottom of things before Neighborville is "Zapped" beyond recovery!

Eisner Award-winning writer Paul Tobin collaborates with the amazing artist Christianne Gillenardo-Goudreau for a brand-new Plants vs. Zombies original graphic novel, with lavish lettering by Eisner-nominated Steve Dutro and gorgeous colors by Heather Breckel!

Creators

Writer: Paul Tobin

Artist: Christianne Gillenardo-Goudreau

Colorist: Heather Breckel

Letterer: Steve Dutro

Cover Artist: Christianne Gillenardo-Goudreau

Genre: Humor, Kids

Publication Date: October 09, 2024

Format: Full color, 88 pages; Hardcover; 6" x 9"

Price: $12.99

Age range: 8+

ISBN-10:

1-50672-848-0

ISBN-13:

978-1-50672-848-3

Plants vs. Zombies Volume 23: Zapped lands in comic stores on October 9th, and you can check out the full preview on the next slide.

Are you excited for new Plants vs. Zombies adventures? You can talk all things comics and gaming with me on Threads and Twitter @mattaguilarcb!