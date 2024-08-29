Dark Horse Reveals Summer Shadows Preview and Perfect Playlist (Exclusive)

Nick Landry is on a mission to find his ex and figure out why he left, but he will soon learn that the mystery of his disappearance stretches into much darker places than he could possibly anticipate. That’s the premise of Dark Horse’s Summer Shadows, a thrilling LGBTQIA+ vampire horror mystery set against the stunning beauty of the Greek Islands, and we’ve got an exclusive preview to get you hyped for the series that you can find on the next slide. Thing is, if you want to immerse yourself even further into this story, Dark Horse has also created a perfect companion Spotify playlist, which you can also find below.

What is Summer Shadows About?

Summer Shadows is from the talented team of writer John Harris Dunning, artist Ricardo Cabral, colorist Brad Simpson, and letterer Jim Campbell, and will feature a cover from artist Ricardo Cabral. The series puts you in the shoes of Nick, who heads to the island of Avraxos to figure out why his ex Anthony left. Anthony hasn’t been seen since heading to the island, and Nick will soon find out that his ex is not the only person to have disappeared. That brings him into contact with Coast Guard officer Alekos, and together they will discover just how deadly things can get on this island, no matter how outwardly beautifully the place seems to be.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“Nick Landry is on the unspoilt Greek island of Avraxos to look for his ex. Anthony was the love of his life, and without knowing why he left, Nick can’t move on. But Anthony isn’t the only one to disappear on Avraxos. Coast guard officer Alekos Kourkoulos is on the trail of another young man missing on the island. They learn they both fell in with the glamorous set onboard a jet-black super yacht, the Nyx, before vanishing. As the mystery deepens, Nick and Alekos discover that the brighter the sunshine, the darker the shadows…”

Your Perfect Playlist

If you want to compliment the story with some music, Dark Horse has you covered there as well, as you can find a Spotify playlist below. The playlist features songs from Lana Del Rey, Vampire Weekend, Tina Turner, The Shins, Sheryl Crow, Primal Scream, and more, and you can check out the full playlist below.

Summer Shadows Spotify Playlist

1. “Be My Baby”-Vanessa Paradis

2. “Give out but Don’t Give Up (Portishead Remix)”-Primal Scream

3. “Just When I Needed You Most”-Randy VanWarmer

4. “Nothing’s Gonna Change My Love”-Glen Medeiros

5. “Sour Times (Lot More Mix)”-Portishead

6. “Erotica (WO 12″ Version)”-Madonna, William Orbit

7. “Summertime Sadness”-Lana Del Rey

8. “Boys of Melody”-The Hidden Cameras

9. “New Slang (2021 Remaster)”-The Shins

10. “The Kids Don’t Stand a Chance”-Vampire Weekend

11. “Year of the Cat (2001 Remaster)”-Al Stewart

12. “Amoureuse”-Kiki Dee

13. “Lawyers in Love”-Jackson Browne

14. “Circle in the Sand”-Belinda Carlisle

15. “Here’s Where the Story Ends (Radio Edit)”-Tin Tin Out, Shelley Nelson

16. “Electric Blue”-ICEHOUSE

17. “Wicked Game (Remastered)”-Chris Isaak

18. “Hard My Heart”-Quarterflash

19. “My Guy”-Mary Wells

20. “Typical Male”-Tina Turner

21. “I’d Really Love to See You Tonight”-England Dan & John Ford Coley

22. “Summer Breeze”-Seals and Crofts

23. “Shadowtime”-Siouxsie and the Banshees

24. “Kiss You All Over”-Exile

25. “Say Goodbye to Hollywood”-Billy Joel

26. “(I just) Died in Your Arms”-Cutting Crew

27. “Promises Broken”-Soul Asylum

28. “Blue Velvet/Blue Star (Montage)”-Angelo Badalamenti

29. “On the Beach”-Chris Rea

30. “Livin’ It Up”-Bill LaBounty

31. “Sailing”-Christopher Cross

32. “So Young”-Suede

33. “Breakeven”-The Script

34. “Heartbreaker”-Dionne Warwick

35. “When We Collide”-k.d. lang

36. “The Joker”-Steve Miller Band

37. “Toy Soldiers”-Martika

38. “Wonderful Life”-Black

39. “Distant Sun”-Crowded House

40. “You Only Live Twice (Main Title)”-Nancy Sinatra

41. “There She Goes”-The La’s

42. “Young Folks”-Peter Bjorn and John

43. “Dancing with Tears in My Eyes”-Ultravox

44. “Oh Yeah”-Ash

45. “Love is The Law”-The Seahouses

46. “Lullaby From Rosemary’s Baby, Part 1”-Krzysztof Komeda, Mia Farrow

47. “Golden Streams”-The Hidden Cameras

48. “Best Thing Ever”-Scritti Politti

49. “Sing”-Travis

50. “More Than This”-Roxy Music

51. “The Boys of Summer”-Don Henley

52. “Soak Up The Sun”-Sheryl Crow

53. “Weather Channel”-Sheryl Crow

Summer Shadows #1 hits comic stores on September 11th, and you can check out the full preview on the next slide.

Are you excited for Summer Shadows? You can talk all things comics with me on Threads and Twitter @mattaguilarcb!

Main Cover

Sunlit Beauty

Blood in the Water

Wake Up

The Signs

Somewhere to Call Home