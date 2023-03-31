Dawn of DC Trailer Revealed at MegaCon

DC is ushering in its newest initiative in a pretty epic way. On Friday, during the publisher's panel at MegaCon Orlando, they unveiled a first look at the official trailer for Dawn of DC. The publishing initiative spotlights a number of new and classic superheroes from the character's arsenal, and has already led to the launch of some critically-acclaimed series and creative teams.

The Dawn of DC trailer is set debut not only on HBO Max, but will air during episodes of AEW Dynamite and AEW Rampage on TNT in May.

What is Dawn of DC?

Beginning in January, Dawn of DC includes the launch of a number of new titles, as well as a rebrand of books like Action Comics and Superman. The new titles in the pipeline include Green Arrow, Unstoppable Doom Patrol, Hawkgirl, Wonder Woman, The Flash, Green Lantern, Titans, Batman: The Brave and the Bold, Cyborg, Shazam!, Steelworks, and The Penguin.

"After the near-Multiverse-ending events in Dark Crisis on Infinite Earths and DC Universe: Lazarus Planet, the DC Universe will be heading toward the light," DC publisher and chief creative officer Jim Lee said in a statement when the initiative was first announced. "With brand-new series and story arcs from some of the top creative members in comics, Dawn of DC is one of our most ambitious initiatives ever and is a chance for us to tell bigger and bolder stories across our line."

What is Knight Terrors?

Part of Dawn of DC will include the Knight Terrors event, which will formally kick off in July. In Knight Terrors, Batman, Superman, and Wonder Woman find the body of one of their earliest enemies at the Hall of Justice. Their investigation takes them past the land of the living, beyond the land of the dead, into a realm of nightmares . The only way to save the world is to call for the help of an unlikely hero, Deadman.

"I love horror comics, and it's been a blast bringing the energy to Dawn of DC. Knight Terrors showcases the horror side of our heroes as a brand-new villain confronts them with their worst nightmares," writer Joshua Williamson said in a statement. "It's a fun and horrific event that brings together all of the heroes and villains of DC, along with some surprises!"

What do you think of this Dawn of DC trailer? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!