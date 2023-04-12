DC Announces New Superman and Teen Titans Series Written by Mark Waid

Mark Waid's list of titles at DC is growing. On Wednesday, DC announced two series that will be penned by Waid — Superman: The Last Days of Lex Luthor, and World's Finest: Teen Titans. Superman: The Last Days of Lex Luthor will be a new collaboration between Waid and JLA artist Bryan Hitch, while World's Finest: Teen Titans will be drawn by Wonder Woman's Emanuela Lupacchino.

Both series are set to be available in July 2023, with Teen Titans arriving on July 11th, and Superman arriving on July 25th. To celebrate, DC will be making the first three issues of Batman/Superman: World's Finest and Superman: Birthright available to read free with DC Universe Infinite registration.

What is Superman: The Last Days of Lex Luthor about?

In the three-issue DC Black Label series, Superman learns Lex Luthor is dying—and wants the Man of Steel to help him find the cure for whatever is causing his rapid decline. While the world wants to say good riddance to Luthor, Superman will go to the ends of the universe, through different dimensions, and across time to save his foe. But just why does he want to save the person who's spent his life trying to destroy him? And will he even be able to find the solution? Issue #1 will feature a main cover and interior artwork by Bryan Hitch and soon-to-be-revealed open-to-order variants by Kevin Nowlan and Chris Samnee, a 1:25 variant by Yanick Paquette, and a 1:50 variant by Evan "Doc" Shaner.

"For the first time, Superman's fighting the tide of public opinion, embarking on a mission that billions of people outright oppose. But he has his reasons—partly because of who he is, but partly because of a debt he feels he owes—and readers of Superman: Birthright might already guess what that perceived debt is," said Waid. "Together, Superman and Lex are racing the clock in search of a cure as they travel the breadth of the super-universe, from Atlantis to Kandor to the Phantom Zone, all spectacularly reimagined by Bryan Hitch."

What is World's Finest: Teen Titans about?

World's Finest: Teen Titans is spinning out of the pages of the runaway hit Batman/Superman: World's Finest and features a modern retelling of the early adventures of the original Teen Titans! Led by Robin, the Boy Wonder, a new super-team has burst onto the scene—meet the Teen Titans, DC's grooviest group full of super-teens with super-problems. When they're not fighting alongside their Justice League mentors, they're managing their image and cultivating the rabid fan base that helps them save the world…as, all the while, a danger from the shadows intends to tear these friends apart before they ever reach the big time. Before they were the Titans of the DCU, they were the Teen Titans, and you won't want to miss this fresh take on their origins.

World's Finest: Teen Titans #1 will feature a main and 1:100 cover by Chris Samnee, open-to-order variants by Evan "Doc" Shaner and Jim Cheung, a 1:25 variant by W. Scott Forbes, a 1:50 variant by Lupacchino, a special foil variant by Cheung, and a blank sketch cover.

"I've had so much fun writing the Teen Titans in Batman/Superman: World's Finest that DC asked for more, and I couldn't be happier," Waid explained. "Taking our cue from the main World's Finest book, the series is set in the not-too-distant past, when Robin led the team—including Bumblebee and Mal Duncan—as they answered calls for help from kids worldwide and dealt with their celebrity status. The real fun for the wonderful Ema Lupacchino and me is revealing many surprising secrets about who each of the Titans really is. Even longtime readers will be stunned by these untold revelations."

Keep scrolling to check out the first look at Superman: The Last Days of Lex Luthor and World's Finest: Teen Titans, and share your thoughts with us in the comments below!