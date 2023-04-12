DC Introduces a New Version of Joker

A new version of The Joker has appeared in the DC Universe. Spoilers for Batman Incorporated #7 from Ed Brisson, Michele Bandini, Rex Lokus, and Clayton Cowles below! Only look if you want to know! The issue's final sequence shows William Great Eagle / Man-Of-Bats having a phone call with Raven Red, who has been fighting on the team in his honor. Once the phone call is over, William is shot multiple times in the chest and falls to the ground. Standing over his body is his murderer, a Western-themed version of Joker named Dusty Bronco.

Dusty Bronco did make a very brief appearance at the end of Batman Incorporated's first arc, as a member of the organization known only as "Joker Incorporated." While we'll have to wait and see exactly what machinations the group has in store, Dusty's early actions are clearly deadly.

Who is in the Batman Incorporated reboot?

In addition to Ghost-Maker and Clownhunter, this new era of Batman Incorporated includes Knight, Squire, Jiro Osamu, El Gaucho, Man-of-Bats, and Bat-Man of China. The series is written by Ed Brisson with art by John Timms.

"I'm very excited to get the annual out there and to be working on Batman Incorporated. John and I have some pretty massive plans for the series," Ed Brisson wrote in his East Coast Dispatches newsletter. "Plenty of familiar faces, and a slew of new friends and threats. Juggling such a massive cast has been a real challenge, but a welcome one. If you have a favourite Batman Inc. member and don't see them getting as much screentime as you'd like, don't fret, everyone's going to have their moment."

