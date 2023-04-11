Harley Quinn: Black + White + Redder Announced by DC

Harley Quinn's DC world is about to get a lot more vibrant. On Tuesday, DC announced Harley Quinn: Black + White + Redder, a new six-issue anthology series starring the Clown Princess of Crime. This will be a sequel to Harley Quinn: Black + White + Red, which first launched in 2020. The first issue of Harley Quinn: Black + White + Redder will arrive sometime in July.

Harley Quinn: Black + White + Redder #1 will see Batman's Chip Zdarsky and Justice League International's Kevin Maguire team-up for a story that sees Harley and Poison Ivy invade Superman's Fortress of Steel. X-Terminator's Leah Williams and DC Power: A Celebration's Natacha Bustos, meanwhile, will dive into Harley's past while actor Paul Scheer, Impractical Jokers' Nick Giovannetti and Tom Reilly will craft a story that sees Harley working with the Joker's original sidekick, Gaggy Gagsworth.

What's next for Harley Quinn in the movies?

Fans are eagerly looking forward to Harley Quinn's next onscreen appearance, especially if Margot Robbie continues to reprise her role in James Gunn and Peter Safran's new DC Universe of movies and HBO Max shows. Additionally, Lady Gaga is set to play Harley in the standalone Joker: Folie a Deux movie, which will arrive in theaters next year.

"It makes me so happy, because I said from the very beginning that all I want is for Harley Quinn to be one of those characters, the way Macbeth or Batman, always gets passed from great actor to great actor," Robbie explained in an interview with MTV News last fall. "It's kind of like someone gets to do their Batman, or someone gets to do their Macbeth. I feel like, in not so many cases, are they female characters — Queen Elizabeth I, but beyond that, which I got to have a crack out as well, which I was honored to do. I was like, 'Wow! Cate Blanchett did Queen Elizabeth I. Now I get to.' It's such an honor to have built a foundation strong enough that Harley can now be one of those characters that other actors get to have a go at playing. And I think she'll do something incredible with it."

Harley Quinn: Black + White + Redder will be released in July wherever comics are sold.