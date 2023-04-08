DC Reveals Batman #900 Will Include Neal Adams Variant Cover

In one month DC Comics will publish Batman #134, which will actually be the landmark issue of Batman #900. The publisher revealed a series of variant covers that will be released for the movie including one from longtime DC Comics artists Neal Adams, who completed his Batman #900 variant as one of his final pieces for DC before his death. In addition to the variant cover from Adams, who died in April of 2022, the issue will also release covers by main artist Jorge Jiménez, plus Gabriele Dell'Otto, Stanley "Artgerm" Lau, Kael Ngu, Jim Cheung, Lee Bermej, and two connecting variant covers spotlighting different versions of The Dark Knight across the multiverse from iconic illustrator Joe Quesada. You can see them below.

The upcoming issue of the series will be 56-page oversized issue, completing the second arc of writer Chip Zdarsky's run on the Batman character. DC describes the issue as folllows: "The villainous Red Mask has infected Gotham City with a gas that generates multiversal energy in the people that it taints, in an effort to travel the multiverse and become this Gotham City's version of The Joker. In the process, Red Mask discovers that he has a higher, far deadlier purpose. If Batman is to overcome this infection and save Gotham, he'll need plenty of help, and he'll get it in the form of the mysterious freedom fighter Jewel, Selina Kyle, and Alfred Pennyworth. Although, who will help him save the multiverse? Full of a fantastic collection of guest stars, wild revelations and a new path for Batman, Batman #135/#900 is a must-have for every comic book fan."

Check out the revealed variant covers for the issue below!