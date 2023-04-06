James Gunn Teases Marvel-DC Crossover Talk, "I'd Be Lying To Say We Haven't Discussed It"

James Gunn has a long history with both Marvel and DC. The director has helmed every Guardians of the Galaxy film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe as well as The Suicide Squad and Peacemaker for DC. Last year, it was announced that Gunn and Peter Safran had been tapped as the co-chairs and co-CEOs of DC Studios which means Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. is expected to be Gunn's last project with Marvel Studios. While Marvel and DC are notoriously separate companies, there have been some comic crossovers in the past. During a recent interview with Empire, Gunn revealed there have been discussions about bringing a crossover to life on the big screen.

"I'm certain that's more likely now that I'm in charge [at DC]," Gunn revealed. "Who knows?" He added, "That's many years away, though ... I think we have to establish what we're doing [at DC] first. I would be lying to say that we haven't discussed it. But all discussions have been very, very light and fun."

James Gunn Defends Liking DC and Marvel:

After it was announced that Gunn was stepping into a bigger role at DC Studios, some DC fans were not happy that the director was still plugging his projects with Marvel. Gunn shared a behind-the-scenes photo from The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special on Twitter and someone commented, "You are of DC, NO Marvel!!!" Gunn replied, "As was made clear in all press, until May I am both DC & Marvel. I've dedicated the majority of the past 10 years of my life to the Guardians trilogy, & I'm not abandoning them or the thousands of people who worked on them at the 11th hour. The world won't end if you love both."

Will James Gunn Release the Ayer Cut?

DC fans have been asking Gunn questions as well as making requests and suggestions about the direction of DC, and he addressed whether or not he has plans to release the "Ayer Cut" of David Ayer's Suicide Squad.

"Opened up Twitter at the end of a long, creative weekend to see the many tweets to #SaveLegendsofTomorrow & #ReleaseTheAyerCut & fan support for other DC projects over the years. The majority of these requests were enthusiastic & respectful," Gunn wrote. "As the new (& first ever) CEOs of DC Studios, Peter & I think it's important we acknowledge you, the fans, & let you know we hear your different desires for the pathways forward for DC. Although our ability to interact on Twitter has been lessened due to the workload of our new positions, we are listening & open to everything as we embark on this journey, & will continue to do so for the next few years."

Gunn continued, "But all our initial focus is on the story going forward, hammering out the new DCU, & telling the Biggest Story Ever Told across multiple films, television shows, & animated projects. We invite all of the DC fandoms from across the multiverse – and everyone else as well – into this new universe. We can't wait to reveal more." You can check out his thread here.

