DC Announces Sequel to The Nice House on the Lake

One of DC's most beloved Black Label titles is returning very soon. On Tuesday, the publisher officially announced The Nice House by the Sea, a new twelve-issue comic book sequel to The Nice House on the Lake. The Nice House by the Sea will see the return of The Nice House on the Lake creators James Tynion IV, Álvaro Martínez Bueno, Jordie Bellaire, and Andworld Design. The first issue of the series will launch on Wednesday, July 24th.

"The people in this house do not like each other," Tynion explained. "They don't want to spend time with each other. There have been some weak bonds that have formed over time, but none of them are particularly affectionate toward each other. This is a house of strangers and tension much more than a house of friendship, and we're going to see the way that guilt, boredom, and loneliness has twisted each of them."

"I'm working with one of the best creative teams in comics right now," added Martínez Bueno. "We're doubling the stakes we placed three years ago and we're pushing The Nice House on the Lake in new directions while holding together the core of what makes the project so exciting. The challenge of creating the new cast, the new locations, and reimagining the entire iconography of the series for The Nice House by the Sea has been the most exciting of my career so far."

What Is The Nice House by the Sea About?

The Nice House by the Sea follows the Doctor, the Writer, the Historian, the Actor, the Artist, the Priest, the Scientist, the Singer, the Politician, and the Mathematician. This time, they're all strangers. And they're at the House by the Sea by choice. When Max whispered to each of them the truth of what they deserved—to be saved from disaster, to carry on the flame of civilization in a paradise built just for them—they all leaped at the chance. Why not? Why shouldn't they be the ones to live forever? Isn't it their destiny to survive the culling of the lesser herd? Wouldn't being named the future of humanity be…nice?

"Unlike our lake house, everyone in The Nice House By The Sea accepted the deaths of all their friends, family, and loved ones," Tynion continued. "They accepted the eradication of the human race and their selection as the last humans that will ever exist. It's a truth some of them think they can live with, but the way they are living with it is by never, ever looking at it."

Keep scrolling for the first look at The Nice House by the Sea, and share your thoughts with us in the comments below!